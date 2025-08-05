Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: Women Wearing Shoulder Pads

Women Wearing Shoulder Pads Preview: Marioneta Is Always the Predator

Premiering on Adult Swim on August 17th, here's a sneak peek at creator Gonzalo Cordova's stop-motion series, Women Wearing Shoulder Pads.

Article Summary Women Wearing Shoulder Pads premieres August 17th on Adult Swim, with a unique stop-motion animation style.

The series is created by Gonzalo Cordova, known for Tuca & Bertie, and features direction by Ana Coronilla.

Set in 1980s Quito, Ecuador, the show follows Marioneta and a cast of eclectic, ambitious women.

Produced in Spanish with English subtitles, the all-woman cast takes on love, family, and absurd adventures.

With Rick and Morty having just wrapped up its eighth season, and Smiling Friends not returning for its third season until the fall, now seems as good a time as any to have a new favorite Adult Swim series. Thankfully, series creator Gonzalo Cordova (Tuca & Bertie, Adam Ruins Everything), director Ana Coronilla, and series executive producers Roy Ambriz and Arturo Ambriz of Cinema Fantasma have you covered with Women Wearing Shoulder Pads. We've been saying from the start that we were certain that this would be a headline-grabber when it debuts, and everything that we've seen and read about it since then has only reinforced that belief. But just in case you need a bit more convincing, we have the official trailer waiting for you above, and some additional looks at the series waiting for you below (including a new sneak peek released earlier today).

Created by Cordova and produced in partnership with Mexico City-based studio Cinema Fantasma (Frankelda's Book of Spooks), the stop-motion series follows Marioneta, a proud, wealthy Spaniard living in 1980s Quito, Ecuador. There she encounters a diverse group of eccentric and ambitious women navigating the complicated worlds of love, family, and cuys. Featuring an all-woman cast, Women Wearing Shoulder Pads is produced entirely in Spanish with English subtitles. Adult Swim's Women Wearing Shoulder Pads is set to premiere globally on Cartoon Network's late-night programming block beginning on Sunday, August 17 at midnight ET/PT.

And here's a look back at the early preview for the stop-motion series that was released last month, and make sure to keep your radars tuned for San Diego Comic-Con 2025 next week for more on Women Wearing Shoulder Pads, Rick and Morty, Smiling Friends, and much more:

Women Wearing Shoulder Pads – Premieres August 17th | Next Day Max

