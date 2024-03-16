Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: disney plus, ironheart, Marvel Studios, Wonder Man

Wonder Man, Ironheart Still on Track, Being Edited: Brad Winderbaum

Marvel Studios' Brad Winderbaum confirmed Dominique Thorne-starring Ironheart & Yahya Abdul-Mateen II-starring Wonder Man are still on track.

We've got some surprisingly good news to report on two Marvel Studios projects that we've been keeping an eye on – and had some concerns about. Thanks to Marvel Studios Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation Brad Winderbaum, we have a positive update on where things stand with Dominique Thorne (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)-starring Ironheart and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (HBO's Watchmen, "Aquaman" franchise)-starring Wonder Man. Between the global pandemic, SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes, and major moves happening over at Disney that impacted Marvel Studios, there were rumblings about whether or not either or both projects would remain on the MCU schedule. Speaking with Agents of Fandom, Winderbaum revealed that both shows are in their editing stages and are on track to hit small screens in the future. "Yeah, absolutely. We're editing both of those shows as we speak. They're spectacular, they're amazing, and they're different… We're able to explore corners of the universe that are really exciting. Riri Williams is one of them, and I cannot wait for people to meet Simon Williams," Winderbaum shared.

Joining Thorne & Anthony Ramos (The Heights) in Ironheart are Lyric Ross (This Is Us), Manny Montana (Good Girls), Zoe Terakes (Nine Perfect Strangers), Regan Aliyah (XO, Kitty), and Shakira Barrera (Sprung, GLOW), along with Alden Ehrenreich (Solo), who's reportedly been cast in a key role. RuPaul's Drag Race winner Shea Couleé has also joined the cast in an undisclosed role, along with Cree Summer (What We Do in the Shadows) and Paul Calderón (Bosch). In June 2023, reports were that Anji White (Fargo, The Chi) had joined the cast as a series regular – possibly in the role of Riri Williams' (Thorne) mother, Ronnie. Sam Bailey (Dear White People) and Angela Barnes (Mythic Quest, Atlanta) have been tapped to direct the streaming series. With Destin Daniel Cretton executive -producing & directing and Andrew Guest serving as showrunner, Wonder Man stars Abdul-Mateen II, Sir Ben Kingsley (reprising his MCU role, returning as Trevor Slattery), Lauren Glazier (Mindhunter, Tales of the Walking Dead), Demetrius Grosse (Fear the Walking Dead, Swagger), Ed Harris (Westworld), and Josh Gad (Wolf Like Me).

