Wonder Man: Kevin Feige Comments on "Extremely Different" Series

Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige spoke briefly about Disney+'s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II-starring Wonder Man during The Official Marvel Podcast.

Though the last time we checked in on Marvel Studios and Disney+'s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (HBO's Watchmen, "Aquaman" franchise)-starring Wonder Man was earlier this month (looking at reports that the streaming series could be 10 episodes), overall, there really hasn't been much news on the series. Back in March, Marvel Studios Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation Brad Winderbaum reassured MCU fans that the series was still moving forward and that the series was in the editing stages. While it might not be much of am update, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige did acknowledge the series during this week's edition of The Official Marvel Podcast – and had a very interesting thing to say about it.

"We have a show coming up that we've talked very little about called 'Wonder Man,' that I won't talk about much today either except to say it's extremely different," Feige shared. "It's very exciting to be a part of a company of 25 years or more, and a company that's been around for 85 years, nestled [within] the Walt Disney Company, that's been around for 100 years, and still being able to try new things, to take characters and stories to new places. That's what's exciting to me." He added, "Sometimes they'll hit, sometimes they won't, but if you stop trying, it's when you atrophy, and the whole thing will fall in on itself. I think it's [about] continuing to tell new and unique stories in new and unique ways." With Destin Daniel Cretton executive -producing & directing and Andrew Guest serving as showrunner, Wonder Man also stars Sir Ben Kingsley (reprising his MCU role, returning as Trevor Slattery), Lauren Glazier (Mindhunter, Tales of the Walking Dead), Demetrius Grosse (Fear the Walking Dead, Swagger), Ed Harris (Westworld), and Josh Gad (Wolf Like Me).

Created by writer Stan Lee and artists Don Heck & Jack Kirby, Wonder Man, aka Simon Williams, first appeared in The Avengers #9 in October 1964. Originally a supervillain who targeted The Avengers, Wonder Man would end up not just becoming a hero but joining the team he had previously fought. Over the decades, Wonder Man would become a fan-favorite Avengers, in large part for two reasons (though there are many). First, he served as a founding member of the West Coast Avengers, appearing in the four-issue miniseries in 1984 and then as a continuing character over the course of the comic's 102-issue run.

But the other reason might also turn into something fans will want to see in the live-action series. To say that readers took to the dynamic between Wonder Man and his fellow Avenger, the Beast, aka Dr. Henry "Hank" McCoy, would be a serious understatement. Whether tag-teaming the local nightlife or being each other's best bros, it was a combination that worked (and a combination we're sure viewers will want to see on the screen).

