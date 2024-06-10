Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Movies, Preview, TV | Tagged: disney plus, Marvel Studios, mcu, Wonder Man

Wonder Man: Marvel Studios Series Reportedly Eyeing 10 Episodes

Based on a report from earlier today, Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II-starring Wonder Man is apparently set for 10 episodes.

The last time we checked in on how things were going with Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (HBO's Watchmen, "Aquaman" franchise)-starring Wonder Man, Marvel Studios Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation Brad Winderbaum had a promising update to share on the live-action series (as well as on Dominique Thorne-starring Ironheart). Between the global pandemic, SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes, and major moves happening over at Disney that impacted Marvel Studios, there were rumblings about whether or not either or both projects would remain on the MCU schedule. Winderbaum revealed in March that both shows were in their editing stages and were on track to hit small screens in the future. Whether or not that future means 2025 remains to be seen – but when it does premiere, it appears it will be a 10-episode season.

While reporting the news that Abdul-Mateen II had been cast in the lead role of Netflix's upcoming Man on Fire series, Deadline Hollywood reported that the upcoming MCU series would be clocking in at 10 episodes. Of course, until Marvel Studios confirms, it would be safe to put a huge asterisk next to it. Remember when it was being promoted that Daredevil: Born Again was going to be 18 episodes? With Destin Daniel Cretton executive -producing & directing and Andrew Guest serving as showrunner, Wonder Man also stars Sir Ben Kingsley (reprising his MCU role, returning as Trevor Slattery), Lauren Glazier (Mindhunter, Tales of the Walking Dead), Demetrius Grosse (Fear the Walking Dead, Swagger), Ed Harris (Westworld), and Josh Gad (Wolf Like Me).

Created by writer Stan Lee and artists Don Heck & Jack Kirby, Wonder Man, aka Simon Williams, first appeared in The Avengers #9 in October 1964. Originally a supervillain who targeted The Avengers, Wonder Man would end up not just becoming a hero but joining the team he had previously fought. Over the decades, Wonder Man would become a fan-favorite Avengers, in large part for two reasons (though there are many). First, he served as a founding member of the West Coast Avengers, appearing in the four-issue miniseries in 1984 and then as a continuing character over the course of the comic's 102-issue run. But the other reason might also turn into something fans will want to see in the live-action series. To say that readers took to the dynamic between Wonder Man and his fellow Avenger, the Beast, aka Dr. Henry "Hank" McCoy, would be a serious understatement. Whether tag-teaming the local nightlife or being each other's best bros, it was a combination that worked (and a combination we're sure viewers will want to see on the screen).

