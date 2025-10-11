Posted in: Conventions, Disney+, Events, Movies, NYCC, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: Wonder Man

Wonder Man Official Trailer: Simon Reads for the Role of a Lifetime

Arrriving January 27th, here's the official trailer and poster for Marvel Television and Disney+'s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II-starring Wonder Man.

Heading into Marvel Television and Marvel Animation's New York Comic Con (NYCC) 2025 panel on Saturday, viewers were treated to their best look yet at Disney+'s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (HBO's Watchmen, "Aquaman" franchise)-starring Wonder Man. With Marvel Studios' Brad Winderbaum on hand to roll out some updates and previews (alongside some special guests), what else did we learn about the now-January 2026-debuting live-action series with "The Studio" vibes? Not only did we get an official trailer, but also a key art poster – with the streaming series set to premiere at 6 pm PT on January 27th.

"It's one of my favorite things I've ever been a part of at the studio. I'll start there," Winderbaum shared about the series. "It's very different than anything the studio's produced. In terms of how meta it is, without getting into details, it is a show that takes place within the MCU, but it's a story about Hollywood. And it's a story about not just Hollywood, I would say it's a story about acting and the journey of an actor in Hollywood, of having to balance being an artist with making money and very grounded ideas that anyone who came up in Hollywood or in the arts in general can relate to. I certainly could on a very deep level."

On Friday, we were treated to a teaser for the live-action series that saw award-winning director Von Korak explaining why he was coming out of retirement for a superhero film, and how his remake of the film Wonder Man will be a smashing success and different from other superhero films. We're also treated to quick cuts from the series, before the focus shifts to Abdul-Mateen II's Simon Williams when Von Korak addresses who he is considering casting for the lead.

Created by writer Stan Lee and artists Don Heck & Jack Kirby, Wonder Man, aka Simon Williams, first appeared in The Avengers #9 in October 1964. Originally a supervillain who targeted The Avengers, Wonder Man would end up not just becoming a hero but joining the team he had previously fought. Over the decades, Wonder Man would become a fan-favorite Avenger, in large part for two reasons (though there are many). First, he served as a founding member of the West Coast Avengers, appearing in the four-issue miniseries in 1984 and then as a continuing character over the course of the comic's 102-issue run.

But the other reason might also turn into something fans will want to see in the live-action series. To say that readers took to the dynamic between Wonder Man and his fellow Avenger, the Beast, aka Dr. Henry "Hank" McCoy, would be an understatement. Whether tag-teaming the local nightlife or being each other's best bros, it was a combination that worked (and a combination we're sure viewers will want to see on the screen).

With Destin Daniel Cretton executive -producing & directing and Andrew Guest serving as showrunner, Wonder Man stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (HBO's Watchmen, "Aquaman" franchise), Sir Ben Kingsley (Trevor Slattery), Lauren Glazier (Mindhunter), Demetrius Grosse (Fear the Walking Dead), Ed Harris (Westworld), Josh Gad (Wolf Like Me), Byron Bowers (Lady in the Lake), and Arian Moayed (Succession).

