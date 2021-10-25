WWE Advertises "New Era" for WWE Raw Season Premiere Tonight

WWE is promoting a "New Era" to begin on tonight's episode of WWE Raw, which is the "season premiere" of the show, according to a press release from WWE.com. With Crown Jewel in the record books, Raw and Smackdown can finally implement their new rosters decided during the WWE draft a few weeks ago and begin plotting the storylines that will carry the shows through to the Royal Rumble and into WrestleMania season 2022.

Here's the press release WWE wrote for the preview of tonight's episode of WWE Raw:

A New Era begins on Raw's Season Premiere this Monday A new era is upon us. This Monday on the Season Premiere, a new roster will go into effect marking a whole new landscape in a New Era on the longest-running weekly episodic show in television history. Will new challengers emerge for the likes of WWE Champion Big E? Who will step up and seize a whole new opportunity on the red brand? Find out on a New Era on the red brand on Raw's Season Premiere live this Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network!

So what exactly will this new era have in store for viewers? Compelling storylines? More meaningful matches? A pace for the three-hour show that doesn't make viewers want to gauge out their own eyeballs to avoid seeing another fifteen-minute meaningless tag match that ends in disqualification? No, probably not any of those things. But at least viewers will get to see the same old crap *with different people* involved, which is sure to add novelty that could last for upwards of two weeks before it becomes excruciatingly boring again.

WWE Raw airs at 8PM Eastern on the USA Network, though savvy viewers can just watch the youtube clips we post here the next morning to get the general gist of things without investing three hours of their lives. See you then!

