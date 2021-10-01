WWE Hires Jackie Redmond as New Raw Talk, Talking Smack Host

The WWE Draft isn't the only big change coming to WWE tonight. WWE announced the hiring of a new host for both Raw and Smackdown's after shows: sports broadcaster Jackie Redmond. Redmond will take over as host of both Raw Talk and Talking Smack alongside The Bump co-host Matt Camp, starting with tomorrow's episode of Talking Smack.

A press release on WWE.com provides more details on the hiring:

Jackie Redmond is set to join WWE as the new co-host of Raw Talk and Talking Smack alongside WWE Analyst and co-host of The Bump Matt Camp. "As someone who grew up on Stone Cold Stunners and Rock Bottoms, I cannot even begin to explain how excited I am to join WWE," said Redmond. "There is nothing quite like the WWE Universe and I am so grateful for the opportunity to engage with the most passionate and dedicated fans in sports entertainment every week on Raw Talk and Talking Smack." A sportscaster with more than 10 years of experience, Redmond currently serves as a host and reporter covering hockey for both the NHL Network and Turner Sports. She previously spent six years as an anchor for Rogers Sportsnet in Canada, covering all sports as a reporter and hosting a variety of studio programs, including Sportsnet Central and WWE Aftermath. Redmond began her professional career by winning "Gillette DRAFTED 3: The Search for Canada's Next Sportscaster" on theScore Television Network in 2011, becoming the only female winner in the show's five-year history. Join Redmond tonight as she makes her Talking Smack debut immediately following Friday Night SmackDown exclusively on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else.

On Instagram, Redmond celebrated the news with a hot tub photo (click through to see it) and the following comment:

Tomorrow. 10AM. 👀

Whatcha think ? Hit me with your guesses in the comments. 😛🧐 Seriously tho, I am soooooo excited to get back. To. Work. I've had an INCREDIBLE month off and I feel more refreshed than ever. I can't even explain how pumped I am to get back old projects ..and new! Really grateful for those of you that have stuck around. See you tomorrow when I can finally speak on things! 😉 And ya. It's another hot tub pic. Like sue me. Noelle made me look fire. My pretend modeling career ends tmw and we'll be back to hockey posts… and other things. 🧐

Talking Smack begins streaming on Peacock at 10AM Saturday and