WWE Officially Moves SummerSlam Out of Boston

Finally admitting that the writing that's been on the wall for months is true, WWE has officially moved SummerSlam out of its planned location at the TD Garden in Boston. As recently as May, Vince McMahon was still reportedly hoping that SummerSlam could have a live crowd. However, the coronavirus pandemic will probably prevent any significant live crowds at any wrestling event for the rest of the year.

WWE released an official statement on the move, writing: "In coordination with our local partners, government officials and TD Garden, WWE's SummerSlam and related events will no longer take place in Boston. Refunds are available at the original point of purchase. We are grateful to the city of Boston for their longstanding partnership and look forward to holding WWE events at TD Garden in the future. SummerSlam will stream live on Sunday, August 23, at 7 p.m. ET on WWE Network, and information regarding a new location for the event is forthcoming."

It's interesting that WWE seems to still be unwilling to admit that SummerSlam, like all of their other wrestling shows for the foreseeable future, will be filmed at the WWE Performance Center in Florida. The announcement makes it seem like WWE will be looking for a new venue, and the only reason to do that would be if they are still hoping they can have fans. However, WWE is still in the middle of a coronavirus outbreak that has prevented talent from appearing on shows. Looking to pack fans into a building, even if socially distanced, seems like a sketchy plan considering COVID-19 is still a problem throughout the United States and doesn't look to be letting up anytime soon. It would be surprising if SummerSlam doesn't end up airing from the Performance Center in the end, but I guess we'll have to wait and see.