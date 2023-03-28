WWE Raw Highlights: The End of the Road to WrestleMania Watch highlights from the final episode of WWE Raw before WrestleMania happens this Saturday and Sunday on Peacock.

WrestleMania is a week away. How did WWE choose to spend the final WWE Raw before the big show promoting it? It was a mixed bag.

WWE Raw opened with Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch as guests on Miz TV, quickly leading into an argument with their WrestleMania opponents, Damage CTRL, and a subsequent match between Lynch and Iyo Sky, which Lynch won.

Seth Rollins squashed Mustafa Ali to make out for getting knocked out twice by Logan Paul ahead of their WrestleMania match.

Omos was the only person to actually be weighed in the official weigh-in for his WrestleMania match with Brock Lesnar, but he did punk Lesnar out when Lesnar tried to attack him, so that gives him the advantage going into the match, I guess. But will we ever find out how much Lesnar weighs?

At WrestleMania, there will be a fatal four-way tag match between Ricochet and Braun Strowman, The Street Profits, The Viking Raiders, and Alpha Academy. That's bad enough to have to sit through once, but WWE made it worse by teaming the faces and the heels for an eight-man tag on WWE Raw last night. The faces won, driving Otis further into the arms of Maximum Male Models.

Austin Theory cut an empty arena promo on John Cena that reminded us of the worst parts of the pandemic: empty arenas and Austin Theory. One of those things is still stubbornly sticking around, and given the choice, I think I'd prefer the empty arenas. The promo didn't work for me.

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville Karened their way into a qualifying match for the women's tag team showcase at WrestleMania, obtaining a qualifying match and beating Michin and Candice LaRea.

Dominik Mysterio came out to talk out his daddy issues and wish Eddie Guererro was his real father. He then lost a match to his dad by DQ and was joined by Damian Priest for a beatdown, which was stopped by Legado del Fantasma. Dominik is most improved character on WWE Raw this year, IMO.

Intercontinental Champion Gunther beat Dolph Ziggler in a non-title match that lasted about five minutes longer than it should have. The match was about five minutes long.

Cody Rhodes beat Solo Sikoa in the main event of WWE Raw to end the show and, hopefully, get viewers signing up for Peacock to watch WrestleMania this weekend. Everyone knows the main event is what people buy the show for anyway.

WrestleMania airs this Saturday and Sunday, April 1st and 2nd, on Peacock and the WWE Network.