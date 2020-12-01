WWE Raw Recap – Top Draw Lana Continues Her Winning Streak

I'm Jude Terror, and this is The Shovel: WWE Raw Edition, a weekly torture I inflict on myself out of… what? Habit? Duty? Stockholm Syndrome? Whatever the reason, I watch WWE Raw, all seventeen hours of it, and recap it in three succinct articles (because I gotta get paid) for your reading pleasure. Tonight's Raw begins the build toward TLC, taking place on December 20th.

WWE Raw Recap for November 30th, 2020 Part 2

Because we didn't suffer enough during Raw's first hour, Miz and Morrison are in the ring at the start of the ring for a Miz TV. Sheamus is the guest, and he comes out to join them. Miz and Morrison make some Irish jokes and try to get information out of Sheamus about Drew McIntyre and maybe to turn Sheamus against him. Sheamus just laughs, but Miz says the real joke is Sheamus's career. The truth hurts, so Sheamus gets mad now. He beats up Miz and Morrison, but Miz hits him with the Money in the Bank briefcase. McIntyre doesn't come out to make the save because WWE babyface champions are self-centered assholes.

We see a video package about Asuka and Lana vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. Then Asuka and Lana cut a promo about it. Asuka heads to the ring as Sarah Schrieber asks Lana about their strategy. Lana won't divulge anything. Raw takes a commercial break. After that break, Sarah interviews Nia and Shayna, asking why their match will turn out differently this week. Nia says last week was a fluke, and Asuka and Lana just got lucky. But Shayna chimes in and says it was Nia's fault they lost. Nia points out Shayna got pinned. Tonight, they're gonna win and put Lana through a table. They head to the ring.

A match occurs, such as it is. Nia murders Lana for a while, but Asuka gets a hot tag and makes a comeback. Asuka and Baszler end up kicking each other at the same time, so Lana tags in and hits a diving crossbody, but Baszler catches her and puts her in the Kirafuda Clutch. Nia tries to stop Asuka from breaking it up, but Asuka does anyway. Instead of going for the tag, Lana pins Baszler and gets the three-count.

Lana and Asuka defeat Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

Nobody looks good as a result of any of this.

Drew McIntyre talks to Sheamus backstage. Sheamus asks him if he thought that was funny. McIntyre says it was kinda funny. Sheamus points out that McIntyre didn't come out to help him, but he wouldn't come out to help McIntyre anyway. McIntyre asks Sheamus if he's ready to knock the heads off those two muppets. Sheamus says he is. So what are the odds he turns on Drew tonight?

The New Day come to the ring. Raw takes a commercial break. Then Kofi talks about Xavier Woods getting a hosting gig at G4. Woods thanks all his supporters for helping him get there. Kofi cuts a promo on Hurt Business being unable to beat New Day for the tag belts. Woods narrates some video clips of New Day beating Hurt Business. Hurt Business (sans Lashley) comes out, but honestly, is anything Woods and Kingston said wrong? MVP says they're gonna win the next time New Day gives them a shot (but why would they?). Cedric Alexander charges into the ring and challenges Woods to a one-on-one match. Woods accepts.

They have a match. A long match. A pretty good match. A match Alexander wins with the Lumbar Check.

Cedric Alexander defeats Xavier Woods via pinfall.

Benjamin and MVP get in the ring to celebrate, but Alexander is already halfway up the ramp celebrating on his own. They don't look pleased.

AJ Styles talks to "Riddle" backstage about the Triple Threat match they're both in tonight. Riddle cracks a joke, and Styles' bodyguard, who it seems called Olmos now(?) thinks it's funny, which makes AJ jealous. Keith Lee comes to the ring… only to stand there through a commercial break and a replay of the Randy Orton segment from earlier today. Then, finally, AJ and Riddle come out. It's interesting that Riddle came out last. Do they view him as the big star here? If so, why are they having him act like an idiot?

They'll have a match, and we'll cover it… but not here. Click down below for part three of this Raw recap and read about it there.

