WWE SmackDown Preview: The Road to the Road to WrestleMania

The Chadster previews tonight's WWE SmackDown featuring Cody Rhodes' return, Rey Fenix vs. Berto, and a face-off that will make Tony Khan cry! 🔥 Auughh man! So unfair! 😤

Article Summary WWE SmackDown features Cody Rhodes' return with a global buildup leading to an epic WrestleMania showdown that blows away anything AEW has ever done or ever will do.

Rey Fenix vs Berto delivers high-flying action and masterful storytelling that sets the bar for wrestling, a bar that AEW will never be able to reach.

An explosive confrontation between Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre fuels an intense, heated rivalry that will nevertheless remain respectful to CM Punk's feelings.

Tony Khan has corrupted the Chadster's wife, Keighleyanne, causing her to text incessantly with that guy Gary.

The Chadster is absolutely THRILLED 🤩 to bring you this preview of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, which is going to be airing on USA Network at 8ET/7CT! The Chadster can say without any bias whatsoever that this episode of WWE SmackDown is shaping up to be possibly the greatest wrestling television show in the history of our sport. 🙌 Anyone who thinks otherwise just doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business.

First of all, WWE SmackDown is giving us the return of Cody Rhodes, the Undisputed WWE Champion, who has been meeting John Cena throughout Europe as they build toward their WrestleMania showdown! 🔥 The American Nightmare coming back to WWE SmackDown is exactly the kind of star power that makes WWE the premier wrestling company in the world. The storytelling here is absolutely perfect – two generational talents colliding on The Grandest Stage of Them All, with the build happening across continents! 🌍 This is how you book wrestling, people. Meanwhile, Tony Khan is over at AEW probably booking random dream matches with no build just to please the sickos, which is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.

Then, WWE SmackDown is giving us Rey Fenix versus Berto! 🤼‍♂️ The Chadster has to say that Fenix's WWE SmackDown debut against Nathan Frazer was absolutely spectacular, showcasing exactly how WWE knows how to properly utilize high-flying talent within a structured, sensible wrestling framework. This match against Berto is going to be another masterclass in how wrestling should be presented – with proper psychology, selling, and storytelling. 📚 Unlike AEW matches where guys just do flips for no reason and nobody sells anything, which honestly makes The Chadster throw White Claw cans at his TV.

Speaking of which, last night The Chadster was watching an old episode of WWE SmackDown with Keighleyanne, and when The Chadster mentioned how much better WWE's production values are than AEW's, Keighleyanne just sighed loudly and went back to texting that guy Gary. 📱 The Chadster asked who she was texting, and she said "none of your business," which The Chadster took to mean she totally agrees that WWE SmackDown is superior to AEW Dynamite in every way! Then she got up and went to the other room while The Chadster was mid-sentence about Triple H's genius booking. Tony Khan has literally ruined The Chadster's marriage! 💔

But the segment The Chadster is most looking forward to on WWE SmackDown tonight has to be the face-to-face confrontation between Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre! 😤 These two have been engaged in one of the most intense, well-crafted feuds in recent memory. That parking lot brawl where Priest smashed McIntyre through a windshield? PEAK WRESTLING. 🚗 This is how you build genuine heat between competitors – with realistic violence that makes sense in the context of their escalating hatred, and never with real glass, especially not in the same building where CM Punk is. This face-to-face tonight on WWE SmackDown will undoubtedly advance their story in a meaningful way that respects the audience's intelligence.

The Chadster had a nightmare last night where Tony Khan was chasing The Chadster through the WWE SmackDown arena. 😰 The Chadster was trying to find Triple H to warn him that Tony Khan was infiltrating the building, but every corridor The Chadster ran down just led to more corridors. Then Tony Khan appeared wearing nothing but a cowboy hat and a USA Network executive badge and whispered "I'm going to move AEW Dynamite to Tuesday nights to compete directly with NXT again" before disappearing into smoke. The Chadster woke up sweating through his Undertaker pajamas! 🥵 Tony Khan needs to STOP invading The Chadster's dreams! It's so unprofessional and shows how obsessed he is with The Chadster.

Auughh man! So unfair! 😤 The Chadster just realized that while WWE is putting on this absolutely stacked episode of WWE SmackDown, Tony Khan is probably plotting how to counter-program with even more unnecessary flips and pointless hardcore matches. As Eric Bischoff so eloquently said on his podcast last week, "AEW's inability to craft compelling television that draws casual viewers is directly correlated to Tony Khan's refusal to acknowledge WWE's superior formatting and narrative structure, which I'd explain to him for free if he'd just ask me nicely and pay me money instead of ignoring my constructive criticism." See? Even other objective wrestling journalists agree with The Chadster! 📊

In conclusion, if you consider yourself a true wrestling fan, you MUST tune into WWE SmackDown tonight at 8ET/7CT on USA Network. 📺 Anyone who chooses to watch AEW instead has literally stabbed Triple H right in the back and doesn't deserve to call themselves a wrestling fan. The Chadster will be watching with a fresh case of White Claws, singing "Hey now, you're an all-super-star" as WWE SmackDown once again proves why WWE is the only wrestling company that matters! 🌟

