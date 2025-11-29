Posted in: Current News, Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Survivor Series, wargames

WWE Survivor Series: Liv Morgan Returns; Mysterio Ends Cena Title Run

At WWE Survivor Series, a returning Liv Morgan helped "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio defeat John Cena to reclaim the Intercontinental Championship.

When we learned that John Cena had won the Intercontinental Championship from "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio, we couldn't be happier because it meant that Cena had captured a title that had alluded him before the end of his retirement run. It also put Dominik Mysterio in the spotlight during John Cena's headline-making retirement run, an exposure that Dominik Mysterio has more than earned based on the quality of his work as a wrestling professional over the past several years. Of course, we knew that there was no way that Cena was going to retire with the belt, so we were equally happy to hear that Dominik Mysterio would be getting his rematch against John Cena during John Cena's final PLE, WWE Survivor Series. Adding to the excitement is that tonight's event stems from Dominik Mysterio's hometown of San Diego. When you put all of that together, it's hard to see "Dirty Dom" not walking out of WWE Survivor Series as a two-time Intercontinental Champion.

It works because you can really have the best of both worlds. While it's important that Dominik Mysterio gets the pin, you could have more than enough outside interference from The Judgment Day to make it work. Since it doesn't seem as if the WWE is looking for Dominik Mysterio to make a "babyface" turn anytime soon, a move like that would only fuel the "heel" heat he already has. Seriously, Dominik Mysterio might be one of the most beloved/hated wrestlers going, the end result of the commitment he's shown to his craft. Despite Triple H not exactly offering him the best retirement run in the world (Chris Jericho, take note), John Cena has really done his part to make his retirement tour an opportunity to spotlight professional wrestling's future. With all of that in mind, here are some highlights of what went down, with "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio reclaiming the title with help from a returning Liv Morgan.

"Dirty Dom" knows how to make an entrance – with Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez riding shotgun. Hmmm… anyone else get the feeling that a Liv Morgan return could be on the horizon?

The Greatest Luchador in the World knows how to make an entrance! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ppkRLgHJC7 — WWE (@WWE) November 30, 2025 Show Full Tweet

But still, it pales in comparison to the magnitude of this being Cena's final PLE – thus, making this his final PLE entrance. Damn.:

From the dude who could get the crowd to drown him out with "hate" just grabbing the mic to "mocking" Cena in a major match at WWE Survivor Series, Mysterio's rise keeps getting more and more impressive:

See? What did we tell you? You knew this would end up being an unofficial handicap match. BTW: Mysterio continuing to honor his "father," Eddie Guerrero:

But not for long…

Attitude Adjustment!!! But wait, The Judgement Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh are out there to cheapshot Cena. Except… well…

Yup, Morgan is back! And just when Cena thinks he has an ally, a kick between Cena's "uprights" brings him back down to reality. From there, Mysterio hits the 619 and then the frogsplash for the win – and the title:

Here's a look at the reunited Morgan and Mysterio:

"WE ARE SO BACK!" Dom Mysterio and Liv Morgan are match made in heaven 🥰 pic.twitter.com/jxZZwTfbva — WWE (@WWE) November 30, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!