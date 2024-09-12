Posted in: Audio Dramas, TV | Tagged: Audible, Wynonna Earp

Wynonna Earp, Doc Holliday Have "Tales from Purgatory" for Audible

Audible's new audio drama Wynonna Earp: Tales from Purgatory is written by series creator Emily Andras and features the original cast.

With only hours to go until Emily Andras' Wynonna Earp: Vengeance hits Tubi screens, Earpers are getting some very excellent news about the franchise's future. Set to hit on October 17th exclusively on Audible, the Canadian Audible Original drama Wynonna Earp: Tales from Purgatory is an immersive, multicast audio production written by series creator Andras and featuring the original cast members in the roles you've come to love: Melanie Scrofano as Wynonna Earp, Tim Rozon as Doc Holliday, Dominique Provost-Chalkley as Waverly Earp, Katherine Barrell as Nicole Haught, Varun Saranga as Jeremy Chetri, Dani Kind as Mercedes Gardner, Martina Ortiz Luis as Rachel Valdez, and Greg Lawson as Randy Nedley.

Set to premiere on October 17th, here's a look at the official trailer and series overview for the anthology series Wynonna Earp: Tales from Purgatory:

Legendary tracker Wyatt Earp's descendant, Wynonna, was tasked with putting restless revenants – outlaws that Wyatt killed – back in their graves. With a unique ability to use her ancestor's Peacemaker, Wynonna formed a motley crew to battle demons, curses, and all supernatural threats that emerge to cause chaos in the ghost town of Purgatory. In this audio installment, we pick up with our demon-hunting heroine and her soulmate, the legendary lawman Doc Holliday (VERY well-preserved thanks to some handy ancient witchery), as they hit the open road in search of the promised land: Dollywood. Naturally, the trail is bumpier than expected, giving the stranded pair time to share an anthology-style collection of stories from Purgatory. Serving as both narrators of the tales and a spicy side dish to the action, the two travelers catch us up on many fan-favorite characters from the series in these Tales from Purgatory.

Canadian Audible Original drama Wynonna Earp: Tales from Purgatory is produced in collaboration with SEVEN24 Films, Rick Jacobs and Todd Berger, and Wayland Productions.

