Wynonna Earp Showrunner Talks Peacemaker, "Cockiness", Big Bads & More

With the first of its final six Season 4 episodes set to ride on SYFY starting March 5 at 10 pm ET/PT (with the finale set for Friday, April 9), Wynonna Earp has a lot of irons in the fire it needs to cool before Earpers get to watch the show ride off into the sunset. On the plus side, Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano) is reunited with Peacemaker- but on the minus side, she's split with Doc Holliday (Tim Rozon). As series showrunner Emily Andras tells EW, that's probably not the best combination for our hero. "I say nobody is better at shoving down her complicated feelings into her beautiful leather pants than Wynonna Earp," she explained. "Things are gonna come to a head. I think Wynonna is going to be a lot more hurt than she actually realizes, and she's really going to struggle [with] how to make it right this time. I'm not sure it's just going to go away with time."

But having Peacemaker back should be exactly the confidence-booster she needs, right? Andras says not so fast. "Wynonna has learned so much about demon hunting. There's a confidence to her and now having Peacemaker back, she knows that she's good at her job and she knows she's gonna be able to deliver and keep the people she loves safe," she explains. "But I would also say there's a danger of a little bit of cockiness creeping into Wynonna. She has an extremely powerful weapon, and I'm not sure she's in the best headspace. She really made a terrible decision, I think — or at least an interesting decision, I should say — the last time we saw her. When does a relationship like the one she has with her gun go from being a little beneficial to maybe a little bit of an abuse of power? I think we're definitely going to look at some of those issues in the back half of the season."

As for the threats our heroes will still have to face, you can add Cleo Clanton's (Savannah Basley) name to the top of that list. "What we have seen of Cleo is that she shares something very important with Wynonna Earp, which is that she is fundamentally a survivor," Andras says. "She is a grand manipulator. She's smart, smarter than she maybe thinks, but she's also crafty. I think anyone who counts her out is in for a big shock, let me put it that way." You have noticed we used the word "list," right? That's because Clanton won't be the only obstacle to a "happily ever after" for our folks. "We still have the issue of the reapers, right? [The Clantons] seem to have this army of former Clanton ancestors who have become these terrible, rotting, undead avengers who hate the Earps. We have a lot to deal with, and as always on Wynonna Earp, we still have some threats coming from sides and people we may not have even considered," Andras teases. "So lots of surprises, but I'm hoping everyone finds it pretty satisfying how it all gets wrapped up."

"I'd like to thank our wonderful cast and crew, all of whom were instrumental in bringing 'Wynonna Earp' to our loyal and passionate audience," said Emily Andras, television creator, executive producer, and showrunner. "We couldn't be prouder of these last six episodes on SYFY and are thrilled to share them with our beloved fans, who have changed our lives forever. I have been honored to tell Wynonna and her family's story, and along with Seven24, Cineflix, and CTV Sci-Fi, are hopeful we can continue to share their inspiring tales in the future."

Known for its badass, unapologetic heroine (Melanie Scrofano), the series established itself as one that celebrates feminism and female empowerment. The four-time GLAAD-nominated drama brought smart, diverse, and LGBTQ-friendly storytelling to the Wild West- in large part due to Andras' goal of offering positive and realistic LGBTQ+ representation in her storytelling to oppose tropes and stereotypes. The SYFY series was also popular with viewers for its unique supernatural western setting, witty dialogue, and committed performances that blended comedy, drama, western, horror on an emotional rollercoaster that built an incredibly committed fanbase of Earpers.

"Every once in a while a show comes along with a powerful message that resonates beyond all expectations with its fans, and for SYFY that show has been 'Wynonna Earp,'" said Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks. "We are so grateful to Emily Andras and her incredible team who brilliantly brought light to real issues around identity and sexuality throughout the series four-season run. From the very beginning, this show deeply connected with our viewers – reaching new fans every season, filling up Comic-Con theaters, securing write-in award nominations, and even landing multiple fan-funded Times Square billboards. To our 'Earpers,' we are so proud to have shared such an incredible narrative with all of you. Thank you for your passion and thank you for taking this journey with us."