Wytches S02 Writers' Room Open & More: Scott Snyder Offers Updates

Scott Snyder had some updates to share on Prime Video's animated adaptation of his & artist Jock's Image Comics comic book series Wytches.

With all of the animation news coming out of the 2024 Annecy International Animation Festival this week, it felt only right that we should have an update on how things are going with Amazon's Prime Video animated adaptation of writer Scott Snyder & artist Jock's Image Comics comic book series Wytches. In the June 14, 2024, edition of his Our Best Jackett Substack newsletter ("Newsletter #185: The Big Lead-Up"), Snyder had a whole lot of good news to share. First up, Snyder confirmed that the Season 2 writers' room was up and running and that they were "neck deep" into crafting the second season. "But yeah, so we're working on season two. It's sort of like 'Aliens' to 'Alien.' There's more Wytches, bigger Wytches, crazier Wytches. And without giving too much away, I think it could shape up to be something really, really special and at least as good as season one, which I already love."

Speaking of the first season, Snyder adjusted the time frame for when the series may be hitting Prime Video screens, noting that "the first season should air end of '25, possibly or even more likely into '26" because of the strike." Whatever the release window ends up being, Snyder also noted that we should start seeing the marketing push for the animated series kicking in at some point next year. As for the show, Snyder revealed that he had a chance to check out the first test animation – like a "trial trailer." And from what Snyder saw, it sounds like fans of the graphic novel's visuals have a lot to be excited about. "So we got our first test animation, our first trailer, essentially, like our trial trailer. And it looks awesome. It looks like Jock's art, essentially, but animated. So there's all of Matt Hollingsworth's great painted color, splatter effects, all of that kind of stuff is in it. So it looks like the book come to life, and I just can't wait for you guys to see it," Snyder added.

Wytches is "Present-Day Horror": Scott Snyder

In his December 1, 2023, Our Best Jackett Substack newsletter ("Newsletter #167: Season's Greetings!"), Snyder does an impressive job of explaining how a writers' room operates by taking us step-by-step through how the one he's running is shaping the season. At the end of his newsletter, Snyder offered some very interesting comparisons to give us a better sense of the vibe & tone we can expect from the animated series.

"It's just something we haven't seen on television." Snyder shared, "It's sort of extreme horror—real Clive Barker, John Carpenter, Paul Verhoeven too, like really body horror mixed with really high emotion, like really, I think, and I hope some resonant, substantive character work. So it's got these extremes like 'Invincible' where it's hyper-violent, hyper-scary because it's horror over here, but also hyper-emotional, and it has things that we really care about."

The showrunner continued, "So it'll be a really big swing for animation because there isn't anything like it on TV. It's less genre than some of the other horror stuff that's there that I love, like I love 'Castlevania' and 'Castlevania: Nocturne.' But it's less genre. It's present-day horror, so it's just something we haven't seen on television, and visually it's going to mimic Jock's art a lot, so it's really unique."

