Wytches: Scott Snyder, Animated Series Team Enjoy a Meet & Eat

Wytches co-creator/showrunner Scott Snyder shared a look at the dinner he had with the team behind the upcoming Prime Video animated series.

It's been well over a month since we last checked in to see how things were going with Amazon's Prime Video animated adaptation of writer Scott Snyder & artist Jock's Image Comics comic book series Wytches. Around the beginning of March, Snyder confirmed that the first draft of the Wytches Season 1 finale was finished and that the animated series was on track for a 2025 debut. As for the second season, Snyder added that they were getting a "couple months off" before getting back to work. For this go-around, we have another update from Snyder – but this one is of a more personal nature. Earlier today, Snyder took to social media to share a look at the dinner he had with "nearly" the entire team behind the series – noting that it was the first time that a lot of them got to meet up in person.

"Dinner with nearly the whole 'Wytches' Amazon animated series team! First time a lot of us have met in person – so grateful to be working with these people. Can't wait to show you what we've been cooking up…," Snyder wrote as the caption to his post, including a group shot of the entire dinner group:

Wytches is "Present-Day Horror": Scott Snyder

In his December 1, 2023, Our Best Jackett Substack newsletter ("Newsletter #167: Season's Greetings!"), Snyder does an impressive job of explaining how a writers' room operates by taking us step-by-step through how the one he's running is shaping the season. At the end of his newsletter, Snyder offered some very interesting comparisons to give us a better sense of the vibe & tone we can expect from the animated series. It's just something we haven't seen on television." Snyder shared, "It's sort of extreme horror—real Clive Barker, John Carpenter, Paul Verhoeven too, like really body horror mixed with really high emotion, like really, I think, and I hope some resonant, substantive character work. So it's got these extremes like 'Invincible' where it's hyper-violent, hyper-scary because it's horror over here, but also hyper-emotional, and it has things that we really care about." The showrunner continued, "So it'll be a really big swing for animation because there isn't anything like it on TV. It's less genre than some of the other horror stuff that's there that I love, like I love 'Castlevania' and 'Castlevania: Nocturne.' But it's less genre. It's present-day horror, so it's just something we haven't seen on television, and visually it's going to mimic Jock's art a lot, so it's really unique."

