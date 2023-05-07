Wytches: Scott Snyder Offers Update, Promises Jock Concept Art Soon Scott Snyder posted an informative update on Amazon's animated series take on his & artist Jock's Image Comics comic book series Wytches.

Though the current WGA/AMPTP writers' strike will have things going pretty quiet from this point forward, Scott Snyder had some interesting things to share about Amazon's upcoming adult animated series adaptation of his & artist Jock's Image Comics comic book series Wytches. In the latest edition of his Substack newsletter, Our Best Jackett ("Newsletter #136: Back in the Traffic Lane!"), Snyder offered an update on how things were going heading into the strike kicking in. "The last week before this WGA strike hit was really intense in this writers' room for 'Wytches," Snyder shared – before making a promise that we will definitely need to hold him to. "I'm gonna start showing you some of the art that Jock did as concept art for some of it soon so you can see what we've been working on a little bit."

As for what he's seen so far, Snyder is already sounding like he wishes he could get it on our screens tomorrow. And from how things sound, we might just be right there with him. "But the work has been fantastic. I mean, I'm so proud of the show. I really think it has a chance of being something that expands the perception of adult animation a bit. I mean, it's straight-up horror, but it's also really emotional and layered, and the art is really different for it," Snyder added. One key factor in helping things hit as well as they are is having a production partner committed to the cause. "So they're [Amazon] taking a really big swing with it, which I'm hugely grateful for, to try and do something that brings in a new audience in addition to capturing that audience that loves animation already. So that's the people that are doing 'Invincible,' so I'm very, very excited about it," he explained.

But if you're interested in understanding how the animated series process works, how Snyder learned that firsthand while juggling showrunner, comics & other responsibilities, and more, make sure to check out the entire post here. Previously, Snyder confirmed the writers' room for Amazon's eight-episode animated series take on Wytches. The line-up includes Marion Dayre (Echo, Better Call Saul), Jeff Howard (Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass), playwright Harrison David Rivers (When Last We Flew), and Bornila Chatterjee (The Hungry, Shantaram).