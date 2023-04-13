Wytches: Scott Snyder on "Pretty Incredible" Writers' Room Week #1 Scott Snyder had some pretty great things to share about how the "exhausting" first week of the Wytches writers' room went.

When it comes to Amazon's upcoming adult animated series adaptation of writer Scott Snyder & artist Jock's Image Comics comic book series Wytches, Snyder has become a one-person promo machine for the project. Since it was announced, Snyder shared with us who's on board with the writers' room: Marion Dayre (Echo, Better Call Saul), Jeff Howard (Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass), playwright Harrison David Rivers (When Last We Flew), and Bornila Chatterjee (The Hungry, Shantaram). In the latest edition of his Substack newsletter, Our Best Jackett ("Newsletter #132: Persistence as a Virtue"), Snyder offers an update on how things went with the first week with the writers – and just how "exhausting" the entire process can be.

"We had our first week of the 'Wytches' writers' room, and it was pretty incredible, honestly. We made way more progress than I thought. We're breaking the first season right now, so we're sort of restructuring things to make sure that the eight-episode season really feels strong," Snyder shared in his April 12th post. "And the people in the room have just come up with so many good ideas and have helped reshape things in a way that I think brings out all of the pathos and heart and, really, horror of the whole series in such a strong way that I'm just extremely excited."

As great as the experience has been so far, it also takes a toll when you realize that there are only so many hours in the day. "But it is exhausting, man. Being in a Zoom room for five to six hours a day and being partially in charge of it, running it and staring into that box, always having to be on, always having to respond, always having to consider everything, move things around on the board, think about every suggestion… I mean, there's no downtime. So last night, for example, I was going to do a post and I completely fell asleep watching 'The Mitchells vs. the Machines,' which is an awesome movie on Netflix, by the way," Snyder added.