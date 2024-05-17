Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, streaming, TV | Tagged: disney, Marvel Studios, season 2, x-men, X-Men '97

X-Men '97: Beau DeMayo "Will Not Be Heavily Involved" in Season 2

X-Men '97 series creator, writer & EP Beau DeMayo confirmed how much he will (and won't) be involved in production on the second season.

It didn't take long for fans of Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 to start asking questions about the second season – maybe .05 seconds after the season finale wrapped. The follow-up question that they've been asking has to do with just how much series creator, writer & executive producer Beau DeMayo will be involved. As many of you know, the news hit around the middle of March that Marvel Studios had parted ways with DeMayo – even as work was already underway on a second season and DeMayo reportedly already discussing plans for a third season with the show's team. No reason was given for the firing, and Marvel Studios and DeMayo haven't gone public with details on the matter. Though he wasn't officially involved in promoting the first season, DeMayo has made himself available on social media during its run to offer insights, answer questions, and assign "homework."

Based on his passion for the animated series and how well it was received by fans and critics alike, many have been expecting Marvel Studios to bring DeMayo back to spearhead future seasons. Now, DeMayo is clarifying what his level of involvement will be with the second season – and it's safe to say that it definitely won't be on par with the first season. "I did write a lot of season 2. However, unlike Season 1, I will not be heavily involved or leading production, cast records, design, editorial, post, music, etc., nor doing any production rewrites as it relates to the creative vision of the show," DeMayo wrote in response to a tweet/x asking for an update on Season 2. "This is why I've said I can't really speak to Season 2. But, looking forward to seeing the final product with you all whenever it airs. I have high hopes."

