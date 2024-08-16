Posted in: Disney+, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: beau demayo, Marvel Studios, x-men, X-Men '97

X-Men '97: Beau DeMayo's Attorney Accuses Disney of "Gaslighting"

The attorney for X-Men '97's Beau DeMayo accused Disney/Marvel of "gaslighting" their client and hinted at possible legal action.

UPDATE [1:55 pm ET]: As we were preparing a look back at the past twenty-four hours and the war of words between X-Men '97 creator/writer Beau DeMayo and Marvel Studios, we have an update. Attorney Bryan Freedman issued the following statement to Deadline Hollywood on behalf of DeMayo:

"Having much experience with Disney, the playbook is always the same. Family-friendly on the outside, but secretly attempting to plant illegal, unconscionable items in contracts that silence the truth and stop the employee/customer from asserting basic constitutional rights," Freedman shared, "As we will explain through detailed examples, which we will roll out in detail one by one, Disney's model is very clear and a repetitive illegal pattern. Once it gets challenged or exposed, the gaslighting and redirection of the blame toward anyone willing to tell the truth starts through an international well-oiled publicity machine." Freedman added, "Beau DeMayo wants nothing from Marvel/Disney except the truth. He will bravely tell the truth. So will I. Stand by."

X-Men '97, Beau DeMayo & Marvel Studios: A Timeline

By now, we all know the basics around what went down earlier this year between X-Men '97 series creator/writer Beau DeMayo and Marvel Studios. Heading into the premiere of the hit animated series, the news broke in March that Marvel Studios had parted ways with DeMayo – surprising many. With neither side commenting on the matter or offering a reason for DeMayo's termination, fans were left to speculate – though DeMayo's continued support and promotion of the series over the course of its run between March and May left many believing that both sides had decided to move on. In fact, Brad Winderbaum, Head of Streaming, Television & Animation at Marvel Studios, noted that some of what DeMayo laid out for the second season would be reworked – followed by reports that Matthew Chauncey (Marvel's What If…?) would be taking on the role of head writer for the third season.

That brings us to this week – which kicked off with DeMayo posting on social media about Disney/Marvel Studios not yet making arrangements for him to attend September's Emmy Awards. DeMayo's X-Men '97 Episode 5: "Remember It" is nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Animated Program category – going up against The Simpsons, Scavenger's Reign, Bob's Burgers, and Blue Eye Samurai. On Thursday evening, DeMayo addressed a different matter involving Marvel – one that he claimed "is the latest in a troubling pattern I suffered through while on working on 'X-Men '97' and 'Blade.'" DeMayo shared a screencap of fan art that he posted on Instagram for Gay Pride from this past June. "On June 13, Marvel sent a letter notifying me that they'd stripped my Season 2 credits due to the post." DeMayo claims that the post was the reason why his writing credits for the second season were "stripped." DeMayo added, "I'll have more to say soon but must take a step back from social media to find a safer space for me to be out, proud, and nerdy. Stay tuned."

Here's a look at DeMayo's tweets from Thursday evening:

Firstly, I'm so grateful to have worked on #XMen97, collaborating with some amazingly talented folks. Creating this revival was a dream come true and the support fans have shown is so touching. However, I felt it pressing for me to speak up in the wake of leaving the show… pic.twitter.com/kbOTL3IQJj — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) August 16, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Above is #XMen fan-art I posted on Instagram for Gay Pride in June. On June 13, #Marvel sent a letter notifying me that they'd stripped my Season 2 credits due to the post. Sadly, this is the latest in a troubling pattern I suffered through while on working on #XMen97 and #Blade. — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) August 16, 2024 Show Full Tweet

I'll have more to say soon but must take a step back from social media to find a safer space for me to be out, proud, and nerdy. Stay tuned. — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) August 16, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Not long after, a spokesperson for Marvel released the following statement to The Hollywood Reporter on DeMayo's claims: "Mr. DeMayo was terminated in March 2024 following an internal investigation. Given the egregious nature of the findings, we severed ties with him immediately, and he has no further affiliation with Marvel." Retweeting a copy of a Variety article detailing the situation, DeMayo posted the following statement on Twitter: "The truth will be revealed. After their Disney Plus disaster, Marvel wants to mislead with alleged contract breaches over tweets. It's tragic it's come to this but unsurprising. Stay tuned."

"The truth will be revealed. After their Disney Plus disaster, Marvel wants to mislead with alleged contract breaches over tweets. It's tragic it's come to this but unsurprising. Stay tuned." https://t.co/D4d5tXfPP0 — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) August 16, 2024 Show Full Tweet

DeMayo would follow that up with the following message: "This is their Disney-Marvel's usual playbook. Legal letters as well as other items to prove their long-standing pattern to follow. It's about finding a safe outlet. Thanks for your faith and patience":

This is their Disney-Marvel's usual playbook. Legal letters as well as other items to prove their long-standing pattern to follow . It's about finding a safe outlet. Thanks for your faith and patience. https://t.co/LebsUprzwD — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) August 16, 2024 Show Full Tweet

This brings us today, with social media swirling with opinions, rumors, and allegations on the matter. At this point, the only way we can get legitimate answers is if three essential questions are answered. What were the allegations that led to DeMayo being terminated by Marvel Studios in March 2024? Was there a deal between DeMayo and Marvel Studios that would allow DeMayo to continue discussing/promoting the series? If there were, what were the details – the do's & the don'ts – of it?

