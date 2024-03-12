Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: beau demayo, disney plus, Marvel Studios, x-men, X-Men '97

X-Men '97 Showrunner Beau DeMayo Reportedly Fired by Marvel Studios

With the animated series premiering this month, reports are that Marvel Studios has parted ways with X-Men '97 writer/producer Beau DeMayo.

Representatives from Marvel Studios or Beau DeMayo have yet to respond to the reporting.

Rogue & Gambit contemplate a normal life; Cyclops & Storm further Xavier's dream.

Beau DeMayo corrected misreporting on official show synopsis via Twitter last year.

With Marvel Studios & Disney+'s upcoming X-Men '97 set to hit screens this month, The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that showrunner, writer & executive producer Beau DeMayo has been fired from the animated series. The news comes as work was already underway on a second season, with THR reporting that DeMayo was already discussing plans for a third season with the show's team – all of this ahead of the show's Hollywood premiere this Wednesday. The report adds that Marvel broke from DeMayo early last week: "His company email was deactivated, and cast and crew were informed he was no longer on the project." In addition, DeMayo will not be doing press or promoting next week's premiere. No reason was given for the firing, and Marvel Studios and DeMayo's camp have yet to comment on the matter.

X-Men '97 – Beau DeMayo Clarifies Some Previous Misreporting

Picking up not long after the events of the "final" episode "Graduation Day" (directed by Larry Houston and written by James Krieg), the series will apparently deal with the fallout stemming from the world witnessing Henry Peter Gyrich shooting Xavier during a Mutant/Human Relations Summit. While Xavier & Lilandra leave for the Shi'Ar home world for Xavier's cure, global support for mutantkind grows. As we've seen in previous previews for the animated series, the X-Men roster will see some changes as Morph and Bishop join the team. Things are apparently so good that Rogue & Gambit consider giving a real-life a shot, while Cyclops & Storm look to continue growing Professor X's dream. Even Magneto was apparently moved enough by Xavier's words & actions to consider giving Xavier's philosophy a try. So, with all of this "happily ever after" stuff going on, what better time for Mr. Sinister to make a return?

Now, here's a look at DeMayo's tweet clarifying what was discussed at Marvel Unlimited's X-Men: 60 Uncanny Years Live Virtual Event on March 16th:

@ComicBook_Movie #XMen #xmentas #xmen97 Few sites misreporting an answer from Thursday was an official show synopsis. Not the case. It was only an answer to a question, and I said CYCLOPS and Storm are trying to carry on Xavier's dream. 😘 — Beau DeMayo (@beau_demayo) March 19, 2023 Show Full Tweet

