X-Men '97 Finale Brought Smiles to Spider-Man: TAS Fans (SPOILERS)

We think it's safe to say that Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 finale made a lot of Spider-Man: The Animated Series fans smile. Here's how...

If there was one thing that Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 definitely wasn't lacking in, it was guest appearances from across the animated Marvel Universe – and yet, each had a reason to be there and added depth and meaning to the moments. Earlier this month, fans of 1994's Spider-Man: The Animated Series were treated to an appearance from Christopher Daniel Barnes's friendly neighborhood wall-crawler at the end of "Tolerance Is Extinction, Part 1" (directed by Chase Conley and written by Beau DeMayo & Anthony Sellitti). Running for five seasons and 65 episodes, the animated series still maintains a strong following even after over 25 years – but having the character appear in the mega-popular animated series, knowing that it's part of a larger connected animated universe, had fans taking to social media to push for "Spider-Man '98" – with Barnes responding to the outpouring of love. But DeMayo and the team weren't quite done doing right by "Spider-Man" fans… and this is where we turn on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throw down an image spoiler buffer before offering additional intel:

When the action in "Tolerance Is Extinction, Part 1" goes street-level, we see how folks are reacting to what they're seeing—and guess which couple is watching a news broadcast of the fighting on a television in the window of a destroyed store? Yup, Peter and MJ—together. Why is that a big deal? Because the original "Spider-Man" animated series ended with Peter making his way through the multiverse in an effort to find the real MJ after learning that the MJ he thought he knew was actually a clone – with his MJ somewhere out in the multiverse. Well, based on the reunion that we saw, it would be safe to say that Peter & MJ got a rare "happily ever after" – at least this once.

"Hey everyone! I just wanted to say thanks for all of the positivity and support surrounding the idea of a "Spider-Man 98" revival!" shared Barnes (who also voiced Scarlet Spider/Ben Reilly &Spider-Carnage) earlier this month after the character made his initial appearance. "I'd obviously love to participate in such an awesome venture! Unfortunately, I haven't been contacted by anyone regarding this possibility, and I also currently have no connection to the 'X-Men 97' show 😕. But hey let's remember Stan Lee and remain 'True Believers'! Maybe I'll get that magical phone call, have to sign an NDA, and then go weirdly silent on the issue! Here's hoping!!!🤞🏻"

