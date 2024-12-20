Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, TV | Tagged: X-Men '97, Yule Log

X-Men '97: Marvel's Mutants Get Their Own Fireside Yule Log Video

Yes, Marvel Animation and Disney+'s X-Men '97 has its own fireside/yule log video - and we're enjoying it way more than we thought we would.

We know what you're thinking. You're thinking that it would be cool to have a fireplace/yule log themed to Marvel Animation and Disney+'s X-Men '97 as you attempt to survive the holidays and count the days down until the second season hits (2026?). Well, the fine folks over at Marvel have got you covered with a special "X-Men '97 Fireside" that's not only actually pretty cool but also has some "interesting" changes along the way. Here's a look at one of the screens:

X-Men '97 S02: Marvel Studios' Brad Winderbaum's Previous Updates

During Disney's D23 Fan Expo, Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, Television and Animation, was joined by Cal Dodd and Lenore Zann – and right from the start, we learned that the team would have the outfits that their comic book counterparts were famous for during Grant Morrison's run with New X-Men (designed by artist Frank Quitely). While a sneak preview was screened, it still hasn't been released. Zann shared that Rogue will be on a "hero journey" during the second season: "She's on a mission, and she's not going to stop until she gets what she wants." Dodd added that he was so happy that they are bringing back Bishop – teasing that all Hell breaks loose and he has no idea what's happening with him during the season. Along with Bishop, we also learned that Polaris, Danger (not Warlock, as originally reported), and Apocalypse will appear. But that's far from all…

During a screening of the first season of the animated series, Collider was on hand for a Q&A that included Winderbaum, supervising producer Jake Casterona, and director Emi/Emmett Yonemura. When it came to the topic of what they could share about Season 2, Winderbaum dropped a ten-ton tease, giving fans the heads-up that they should start brushing up on their "X" teams – because two of them will be making an appearance. "There's many teams in Marvel that have the letter 'X' that are followed by a hyphen. I would put it to you like this… there's two other X-teams in Season 2." We have a feeling that one of them could be a real "force" of nature and that the other one could be a major "factor" in what happens during the second season.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!