Y: The Last Man: Eliza Clark Offers Final Word on Season 2 Chances

Back in October, we first learned from comic book co-creator Brian K. Vaughan that FX on Hulu and EP & showrunner Eliza Clark's adaptation of his and Pia Guerra's comic book series Y: The Last Man wouldn't be getting a second season, news that surprised many but also spurred hoped that the series could find a new life on another streaming service. But as 2021 turned to 2022, news about the series returning had begun to cool off. Earlier on Friday, Clark took to Twitter and over a series of tweets confirmed what many had feared: "For those of you who have been asking me: we tried really hard to get another platform to pick up season 2 of Y. But sadly, it doesn't look like it's going to happen."

Here's a look at Clark's tweet that started the full thread, followed by the full text of what Clark had to share over the course of the seven tweets about her feelings on her time with Y: The Last Man:

For those of you who have been asking me: we tried really hard to get another platform to pick up season 2 of Y. But sadly, it doesn't look like it's going to happen. It is always incredibly difficult to move a show, and in recent years, it has only gotten harder. (thread) — Eliza Clark (@TheElizaClark) January 14, 2022 Show Full Tweet

For those of you who have been asking me: we tried really hard to get another platform to pick up season 2 of Y. But sadly, it doesn't look like it's going to happen. It is always incredibly difficult to move a show, and in recent years, it has only gotten harder. So many of you have been so supportive of the show, and I am so grateful to you. I love the group of artists who made Y truly, madly, deeply. It was the best creative work environment I've ever been a part of. I am immensely proud of the work that we did. I've always been pretty good at managing my expectations in a fickle business. But I will say that this one hit me pretty hard. We had a lot more stories to tell, & a kick-ass pitch for s2, that included new twists on some of the best stories from the book (astronauts anyone?) But there are many shows that don't make it past a season 1, and even more that never get made. I am grateful for the time we had. I love our show, and I have lifelong collaborators and friends who I will do EVERYTHING IN MY POWER to work with again and again. I got to adapt my favorite comic. I got to have a show on TV. I met some of my favorite artists and people in this world. It has all been a net positive. I hope you will still watch the show. That you'll still tell your friends to watch it. While it doesn't end the way we would have ended the series, I still think there are complete stories told, and performances that are pretty fucking brave and exciting. I wondered whether to tweet this at all. It feels a little self important to announce that your canceled show is still canceled. But it's the beginning of a new year, and it's time for me to write the next thing. I'll always love Y. It'll always be the one that got away.