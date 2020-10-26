Y: The Last Man Series: PETA Claims Victory, Says Ampersand Now CGI

Bleeding Cool is proud to say that it's been covering the anxiously-awaited series adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra's acclaimed comic book series Y: The Last Man– but to say that it's been a long, strange, and bumpy journey to get to FX on Hulu would be a righteous understatement. Well, it appears the bumps and the strangeness haven't quite loosened their grip yet, with animal rights organization PETA claiming on Monday that they convinced the producers of the series to use a computer-generated monkey as Yorick Brown's (Ben Schnetzer) sidekick Ampersand and not a real monkey. "PETA is celebrating a victory today: The producers of 'Y: The Last Man,' who reportedly used a real monkey for the pilot episode, have confirmed to PETA that they will use exclusively computer-generated imagery to portray a monkey character when production resumes this week," wrote PETA in a statement email to Comicbook.com.

PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange also echoed those sentiments. "For over two years, PETA has been urging the 'Y: The Last Man' team not to prop up a cruel industry that tears baby monkeys away from their mothers and forces them to endure a miserable life stuck inside cages and in front of cameras," she explained. "The decision to switch to computer-generated imagery is the only ethical option for depicting animals on screen and is welcome news for primates who suffer in the entertainment industry. PETA—whose motto reads, in part, that 'animals are not ours to use for entertainment'—opposes speciesism, which is a human-supremacist worldview."

With Eliza Clark (Animal Kingdom) writing, executive producing, and serving as showrunner., Y finds all of the men dead. But one. Based on DC Comics' acclaimed comic book series from Vaughan and Guerra, Y traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event decimates all but Yorick Brown (Schnetzer) and his Capuchin monkey. The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better

FX's Y stars Ben Schnetzer (Happy Town), Elliot Fletcher (Shameless), Diane Lane (Man of Steel), Imogen Poots (Roadies), Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel), Juliana Canfield (Succession), Marin Ireland (Sneaky Pete), Timothy Hutton (Ordinary People), and Amber Tamblyn (The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants). Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force (American Crime Story, Pose, Crazy Rich Asians) and Vaughan executive produce, with Melina Matsoukas (Insecure, Master of None, Beyoncé: Formation) directing the new pilot and also serving as an executive producer.

Schnetzer's Yorick Brown is a young man who uses humor to deflect from his problems – and who may be the lone male survivor of a worldwide plague. Fletcher's Sam Jordan is Brown's (Schnetzer) best friend, and enabler. His background (he grew up in poverty with absent parents), has made him resourceful and resilient in a world where surviving men are greeted with suspicion or worse. Street smart but occasionally self-destructive, he is wry and funny, with a big heart. Poots' Hero Brown is a tough and confident EMT who nurses a deep emotional trauma that often leads her to cross personal and professional lines. Lane's Senator Jennifer Brown is a first-term Junior Senator who's already made a name for herself in political circles for her willingness to put personal ideals above politics. She is also the mother of Yorick and Hero Brown.

Hutton serves as the President of the United States of America Callows. Tamblyn's Mariette Callows is the President of the United States' daughter, groomed for a career in politics and to uphold her father's conservative values. Ireland's Nora is the President's senior assistant and right hand – balancing family life with a job navigating the corridors of power. Lynch's Agent 355 is a Secret Service agent who performs the duties of her job with the utmost professionalism – even under the most unexpected set of circumstances. Canfield's Beth is a Brooklyn-based knife maker who grew up on a farm and went to New York to experience the big city. She finds something endearing about the hapless Yorick; and when they're together, there's the undeniable spark of two kids in love.