Yellowjackets Cast "Going Back Very Soon" for S03 Filming: Hanratty

Showtime's Yellowjackets star Samantha Hanratty offered an update on Season 3 and how she's expecting the cast to get "dirty."

Considering that the word came down last month that the third season of Showtime's hit series wouldn't be hitting screens until 2025, fans of Ashley Lyle & Bart Nickerson's (Narcos) Yellowjackets tend to appreciate any bit of good news that they get update-wise. That's exactly what Samantha Hanratty (teen Misty) had to share during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter ahead of Sunday night's People's Choice Awards. While filming hasn't gotten underway yet, the actress confirmed that they will be heading back "very soon" and that she's excited to kick off filming on the new season – though she adds that she's expecting herself and the cast to get "dirty" (with Hanratty emphasizing the word) during Season 3 without a homebase.

Here's a look at what Hanratty had to share on the red carpet earlier tonight regarding the third season of Showtime's Yellowjackets – followed by a look back at what some of the cast had to share last month at the Emmy Awards:

During last month's Emmy Awards ceremony, Hanratty, Steven Krueger ("Coach Ben" Scott), Courtney Eaton (teen Lottie), and Sophie Nélisse (teen Shauna) teased what's to come after a very dire second season finale – including the death of Juliette Lewis' Natalie. "Juliette Lewis is such a fantastic actress that [it] really breaks my heart. They're such a big part of the show," Hanratty shared with ET about the death of Lewis' character. "I think that with that grief, it's gonna bring out a lot of interesting levels of the other characters, and I'm really excited to see that. Sophie Thatcher [teen Natalie] is gonna keep Natalie's legacy living."

As for what viewers can expect from the season overall, Hanratty broke down the season by themes – and it sounds like a "meltdown" is coming. "I'm gonna put it out there that season 1 is chaotic and messy, season 2 is like still cold and dark, and it was winter, and then this one was the meltdown. "You're going to see the melting of like what these people are and really get to see like the broness of these girls," Hanratty added.

Based on where things left off after a two-season build, Krueger believes viewers are in for a wild & bloody ride – adding, "I think season 3 will probably be the wildest, bloodiest season that we have. Granted, we don't know anything, to be fair. I'm just guessing that's where it's going." Eaton concurs: "I feel like we're going downhill for the characters. I don't think there's much light or happiness going on." But it's Nélisse's prediction that seems to hit the hardest when it comes to reflecting what we've seen – and what's potentially still to come. "We're going definitely very feral. Like it's getting feral," Nélisse added.

Yellowjackets: A Look Back at Season 2…

Created by Lyle and Nickerson, Showtime's Yellowjackets stars Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Juliette Lewis (Camping), Christina Ricci (Wednesday), and Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable). The second season cast also includes Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under, Servant), Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Elijah Wood ("The Lord of the Rings" trilogy), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (Prospect), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue), Kevin Alves (), Nicole Maines (Supergirl), François Arnaud (Schitt's Creek), and Nia Sondaya (taking over the role of Teen Akilah, replacing Keeya King in a recasting).

Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story& coming-of-age drama, Showtime's Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and that what began out in the wilderness is far from over. Showtime's Yellowjackets is executive-produced by Lyle, Nickerson, and fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer, with Karyn Kusama directing the pilot. The series is produced for Showtime by studio Entertainment One (eOne).

