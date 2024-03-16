Posted in: Preview, Showtime, TV, YouTube | Tagged: preview, season 3, showtime, yellowjackets

Yellowjackets Co-Creator Teases Season 3: The Girls Are "Thriving"

Yellowjackets co-creator Ashley Lyle offers some additional Season 3 insights and series star Samantha Hanratty offers a filming update.

Article Summary Ashley Lyle hints at Season 3 of Yellowjackets bringing back Season 1 vibes, with the girls "thriving".

Samantha Hanratty reveals cast renegotiations are underway and a "soft" Vancouver filming start date is set.

Season 3 to explore new depths post a major character's departure, actors tease feral turn.

Cast suggests Season 3 could be the "wildest, bloodiest" yet with themes of meltdown.

When we last checked in with how things were looking with the third season of Ashley Lyle & Bart Nickerson's (Narcos) Yellowjackets, series star Samantha Hanratty (teen Misty) shared that the team was expected to head back for filming "very soon" during last month's People's Choice Awards. Close to a month later, we're getting another update from Hanratty as well as co-creator Lyle, courtesy of the GLAAD Media Awards red carpet – though she's cautious not to say too much. "We're in the midst of [writing] right now. I don't want to give too much away. I always get in trouble," Lyle joked. But that doesn't mean that Lyle didn't have a few things to offer, sharing during an interview with The Wrap, "I will say we see Season 3 as a little bit of a return to Season 1 in terms of the vibe, though. All I will say is that the girls have been out there for a while, and they're thriving." Meanwhile, Hanratty shared that the cast is "doing renegotiations right now" and that there is "a light start date" for when production will kick off in Vancouver, British Columbia. "We'll see what ends up actually happening. But it should be pretty soon, which I'm very excited about," she added.

During January's Emmy Awards ceremony, Hanratty, Steven Krueger ("Coach Ben" Scott), Courtney Eaton (teen Lottie), and Sophie Nélisse (teen Shauna) teased what's to come after a very dire second season finale – including the death of Juliette Lewis' Natalie. "Juliette Lewis is such a fantastic actress that [it] really breaks my heart. They're such a big part of the show," Hanratty shared with ET about the death of Lewis' character. "I think that with that grief, it's gonna bring out a lot of interesting levels of the other characters, and I'm really excited to see that. Sophie Thatcher [teen Natalie] is gonna keep Natalie's legacy living."

As for what viewers can expect from the season overall, Hanratty broke down the season by themes – and it sounds like a "meltdown" is coming. "I'm gonna put it out there that season 1 is chaotic and messy, season 2 is like still cold and dark, and it was winter, and then this one was the meltdown. "You're going to see the melting of like what these people are and really get to see like the broness of these girls," Hanratty added.

Based on where things left off after a two-season build, Krueger believes viewers are in for a wild & bloody ride – adding, "I think season 3 will probably be the wildest, bloodiest season that we have. Granted, we don't know anything, to be fair. I'm just guessing that's where it's going." Eaton concurs: "I feel like we're going downhill for the characters. I don't think there's much light or happiness going on." But it's Nélisse's prediction that seems to hit the hardest when it comes to reflecting what we've seen – and what's potentially still to come. "We're going definitely very feral. Like it's getting feral," Nélisse added.

Yellowjackets: A Look Back at Season 2…

Created by Lyle and Nickerson, Showtime's Yellowjackets stars Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Juliette Lewis (Camping), Christina Ricci (Wednesday), and Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable). The second season cast also includes Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under, Servant), Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Elijah Wood ("The Lord of the Rings" trilogy), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (Prospect), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue), Kevin Alves (), Nicole Maines (Supergirl), François Arnaud (Schitt's Creek), and Nia Sondaya (taking over the role of Teen Akilah, replacing Keeya King in a recasting).

Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story& coming-of-age drama, Showtime's Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and that what began out in the wilderness is far from over. Showtime's Yellowjackets is executive-produced by Lyle, Nickerson, and fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer, with Karyn Kusama directing the pilot. The series is produced for Showtime by studio Entertainment One (eOne).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!