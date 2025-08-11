Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: yellowjackets

Yellowjackets Co-Showrunner Signs WB Deal; Will EP, Consult on S04

Though he will continue to executive produce and consult on Yellowjackets, co-showrunner Jonathan Lisco has signed a deal with WBTV/HBO Max.

With a fourth season of series co-creators and co-showrunners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson's Yellowjackets having officially been given the green light earlier this year, Deadline Hollywood is reporting some exclusive news that will change things up a bit behind the scenes. Co-showrunner and executive producer Jonathan Lisco has signed an exclusive, multi-year overall deal with Warner Bros. Television and HBO Max to develop and produce new television projects. Regarding the fourth season of the Paramount+ with Showtime series, DH's report adds that Lisco will continue to serve as an executive producer and to consult.

The Emmy Award-winning series is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over. Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story, and coming-of-age drama, the third season picked up from the jaw-dropping Season 2 finale and focused on the fallout and what the future could hold (just not for everyone).

Paramount+ with Showtime's Yellowjackets Season 3 stars Emmy nominee Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything), Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable), Emmy nominee Lauren Ambrose (Servant), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (Heretic), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue), Kevin Alves (Locke & Key), Sarah Desjardins (The Night Agent) and Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi), with Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) returning in a recurring role. In addition, Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) will guest star, along with Joel McHale (Community).

Lyle, Nickerson, and Lisco executive produce the hit series. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer along with Jeff W. Byrd, Sarah L. Thompson, Ameni Rozsa, and Brad Van Arragon. Yellowjackets is produced for Paramount+ with Showtime by Lionsgate Television and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution (outside of Paramount+ markets).

