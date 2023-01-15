Yellowjackets Official Season 2 Teaser: So We Have Some Theories We theorize about the chaos, rabies, Rosemary's Baby, the Antler Queen, Lottie's followers & more from the teaser for Yellowjackets Season 2.

We've finally gotten more of a look inside season two of Showtime's Yellowjackets, but with everything happening so quickly, it can be hard to decipher what you're seeing exactly. No fear! I'm here to help and offer up some ideas on theories that could be developed from what can be seen. March 24th can't arrive soon enough, but for now, we dig into what's been given to us.

First, we see adult Lottie (Simone Kessel) and Natalie (Juliette Lewis) in a room together, which I'm guessing is whatever compound or retreat space Lottie controls. Through some assumed hypnosis surrounded by the storage of sound bowls and candles, Natalie is swayed by Lottie to speak on their past experiences in the wilderness. The imagery of a door from a plane could be assumed to be the plane they crashed in, but it looks to be a makeshift shed/living space from the wood around the door itself.

This could simply be a storage shed for food or butchering meat of some kind, but it could also be another living space as if the group split up or divided into two. Maybe Lottie's connection with her visions and the woods don't end up influencing everyone involved. Whatever is in that makeshift building has young Taissa (Jasmin Savoy Brown) in a state of concern/shock.

Yellowjackets may be giving us a slight idea of what is happening inside that building as young Lottie (Courtney Eaton) can be seen by candlelight laying down a young man. While it may likely be Javi (Luciano Leroux), it could very well be Travis (Kevin Alves). A mixture of plane crash flashbacks (including a very quick flash of the Antler Queen), adult Natalie running through some woods, and what appears to be an adult man trekking through a snowy mountainside make up a fast segment of the teaser.

In the hypnosis, Natalie reveals something to Lottie that we've suspected while watching Yellowjackets…they brought something dark back with them in their survival. The fear of whatever happened then may be happening again is told as we see young Lottie looking into an old, slightly rusty snow-covered vehicle's windows. I'm curious as to what could be inside, but it may be another vision of hers because we see her in a doorway with frost-bitten features later on in the teaser. She had a prominent one in the first season involving a shrine and candles.

A part that stuck with me happens next in this Yellowjackets teaser, and it is when adult Taissa (Tawny Cypress) enters what looks like an older store downtown where she resides. Just inside the door to the left of her is a poster for Rosemary's Baby, which can't be a coincidence whatsoever. In that 1968 horror classic, "A young couple trying for a baby moves into an aging, ornate apartment building on Central Park West, where they find themselves surrounded by peculiar neighbors." This must have a unique correlation to young Shauna's (Sophie Nélisse) pregnancy in the woods.

As the blizzarding conditions worsen in flashbacks, Yellowjackets season two is bound to be just as intense. Natalie can still be heard in the teaser saying things like "We weren't alone out there" and "This isn't where we're supposed to be" under hypnosis. Mixed in whatever vision young Lottie may be having is Taissa in a doorway as well, but whose place is that? Now that we've seen released images of adult Van (Lauren Ambrose), she and Taissa may just have a reunion, but who knows how well that will go? However, that is one person that would understand Taissa even in her weird sleepwalking moments. Young Shauna appears to be in great pain, which is likely her giving birth, but with this series, you never know if you can truly believe the little bits you see. Young Mari (Alexa Barajas) appears to get really weird with it in the meantime as we see her both potentially be the person dancing in the winter woods and later foaming at the mouth like a rabid dog.

In the mix of calm and chaos, Yellowjackets throws us back and forth in this teaser. We see the struggle of surviving the weather and then an elegant meal in a calm setting filled with green and moss mixed with candlelight and Grecian clothing on those involved. There could easily be a lot of delirium involved and escapism in the minds of those withstanding the winter conditions and frost taking over their minds. What could be assumed to be a flashback may be the animal masks looking down at us. Looking closer, beneath the coverings appears to be modern clothing and potentially a mix of men and women. They could easily be members of adult Lottie's group circling Natalie after she failed to run away in the woods previously.

We see adult Missy (Christina Ricci) and Walter (Elijah Woods) talk to one another in the car as other flashes of the past and future mix around his narration. Small bits pop up like Natalie breaking a car window, Travis' eyes rolling back in his head with the girls behind him at night, young Lottie receiving some upsetting electro-shock therapy, and some clothing up close being burnt (maybe a person is there, but that's the morbid side of my brain working through it all).

What stops me in my tracks is right at the end of the Yellowjackets season two teaser, and it involves young Shauna and young Natalie (Sophie Thatcher). As Shauna looks ready to attack the shit out of someone behind her, you can see Natalie with smears of blood on the bottom half of her face. There's a lot to unpack in this teaser, but I hope I helped navigate us through it. Let us know in the comments below any of your theories!