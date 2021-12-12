Yellowjackets Season 1 Episode 5 Review: Somebody Call The Exorcist

The latest episode of Showtime's Yellowjackets was beyond bonkers, with moments that had you in your head go, "what in the hell?", but you laugh at the same time? Yeah, it was like that. As usual, if you have yet to watch or still need to do some catching-up, be warned that there will be some major spoilers present moving forward (so don't blame us).

This episode revealed a lot to us about what we may have suspected in the preview, from what Shauna witnessed in the club with Adam to what exactly went down in that attic séance. First, big props to the actress, Sophie Thatcher, who plays teen Natalie, for her ability to commit to Juliette Lewis' speech patterns and cadence in such an authentic way in her lines. Outside of teen Natalie's voice, the interaction between her and Travis out in those woods was fantastic and nicely develops at a good pace that wasn't throwing two characters into something right away. Speaking of Travis, we got to see more of the search into his autopsy report and photos (which made my heart hurt for Natalie having to witness those). What makes everything even more tragic is how Yellowjackets continues to increase the amount of care I have for Travis' character all while remembering his inevitable fate.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: BTS: Becoming Natalie | Yellowjackets | SHOWTIME (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CUjnU9MT9l4)

Yellowjackets does a decent job at exploring the threat of mortality in survival situations and in everyday life for these characters. We finally get more information from Shauna, through a conversation with her daughter, about Jackie. I'm being honest here, I don't think Jackie's dead but who knows we could get a graphic future episode where I'm proved to be very wrong about that. My theory involves a lot of revenge or anger from some direction placed towards the survivors, who we have yet to see what they truly did to survive a whole 18 months out there. What we do know is that a particular symbol connects them, and based on that séance in the dead guy's attic…it's not fun or lighthearted.

Lottie's French-speaking abilities got very interesting real quick with some light possession asking for blood while Ben got sick from Misty's ass-tasting tea (a Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy study could be done on this one character, no lies). Besides the projectile vomiting, other insane yet great scary things in this episode included Taissa's vision of a dude who looked like an eyeless Tommy Wiseau, her creepy kid with his red paint and tree lady friend, Misty's sketchy gift, and of course Lottie going Regan without the pea soup vomit on her teammates.

Besides Shauna's daughter going from a sympathetic character (I can speak on this as a child of "le divorce") to a total manipulative c*nt real quick the day after that mother & daughter heart-to-heart. Also, side note, the video down below would have been a real nice if Shauna wasn't pregnant in the woods in 1996. In any case, Yellowjackets continued on an unspoken promise that their characters would reveal their true natures and secrets as things unfolded and I'm here for it. For now, I'm over here patiently awaiting Lottie's next possession & Ben's "natural" death (looking at you Misty, you bitch).

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: how is prangent formed (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EShUeudtaFg)

Yellowjackets Season 1 Episode 5 "Blood Hive" Review by Brittney Bender 9 / 10 Showtime's Yellowjackets maintained suspense, gave character insight, and produced even more theories for fans to dig through, proving that this is a series that understands the best parts of television. Credits Network Showtime