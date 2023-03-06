Yellowjackets Season 2: Florence Welch Teases '90s Song Cover & More Florence Welch (Florence + the Machine) teased the band's '90s song cover choice for Showtime's Yellowjackets Season 2; new character images

Even though we still have a little more than two weeks to go until the return of Ashley Lyle & Bart Nickerson (Narcos) and Showtime's Yellowjackets for its second season, the popular series has been dropping enough hints, clues and preview images to keep fans' dumpster fires of random speculation burning until then. For this go-around, we have a look at a set of character profile key art images highlighting some of the show's main players. But before we get to that, we have a very important update from none other than Florence Welch, lead vocalist for Florence + the Machine. You may have heard the rumblings that the band was going to be covering a '90s song for Season 2, and now we're getting a sample of what that song is: No Doubt's hit song "Just a Girl" (from 1995's Tragic Kingdom). But before you get a chance to check out Welch's video, here are some excellent additions to your show photo gallery:

And here's a look at Welch sharing a video showing how much they appreciate being picked for the Season 2 "team" while trying on the varsity jacket and offering a sample of Florence + the Machine's take on "Just a Girl" (and it's haunting):

Created by Lyle and Nickerson, Showtime's Yellowjackets stars Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Juliette Lewis (Camping), Christina Ricci (Wednesday), and Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable). The second season cast also includes Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under, Servant), Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Elijah Wood ("The Lord of the Rings" trilogy), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (Prospect), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue), Kevin Alves (), Nicole Maines (Supergirl), François Arnaud (Schitt's Creek), and Nia Sondaya (taking over the role of Teen Akilah, replacing Keeya King in a recasting). Now here's a look back at the previously-released teaser for the second season, set to hit Showtime screens on March 24th:

Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story& coming-of-age drama, Showtime's Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and that what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

"With Yellowjackets' runaway success in season one and the pent-up anticipation for season two, we wanted to maximize the momentum by fast-tracking season three now," said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, of Showtime and Paramount Media Networks. "The show's ambition is only exceeded by its execution, and I thank the incredible creative team behind it, including Ashley, Bart, Jonathan, eOne, and the Showtime team, for turning this into such a success." The cable series is executive produced by Lyle, Nickerson, and fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer, with Karyn Kusama directing the pilot. The series is produced for Showtime by studio Entertainment One (eOne).