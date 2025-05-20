Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: yellowjackets

Yellowjackets Teaser Confirms Series Is Returning for Season 4

Series co-creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson's Yellowjackets will be back on Paramount+ with Showtime for a fourth season.

We've got some great news to pass along to fans of series co-creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson's Yellowjackets. It looks like they can go back to speculating about who was on the other end of that broadcast during the third season finale and not on if there will be a fourth season. Paramount+ with Showtime announced that the social media juggernaut will return for Season 4. "'Yellowjackets' has become a cultural juggernaut; with season three shattering all previous records, we are thrilled to announce its renewal for a season four on Paramount+," shared Chris McCarthy, Co-CEO of Paramount Global and President of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios. "Ashley and Bart have masterfully crafted an utterly singular, genre-defying phenomenon: a perfect alchemy of psychological horror, survival thriller, and coming-of-age drama that continues to captivate audiences worldwide, brought to life by our extraordinarily talented and beloved cast."

Here's a look at the announcement teaser that was released earlier today:

The Emmy Award-winning series is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over. Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story, and coming-of-age drama, the third season picked up from the jaw-dropping Season 2 finale and focused on the fallout and what the future could hold at this point.

Paramount+ with Showtime's Yellowjackets Season 3 stars Emmy nominee Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything), Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable), Emmy nominee Lauren Ambrose (Servant), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (Heretic), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue), Kevin Alves (Locke & Key), Sarah Desjardins (The Night Agent) and Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi), with Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) returning in a recurring role. In addition, Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) will guest star, along with Joel McHale (Community).

Lyle, Nickerson, and fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco executive produce the hit series. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer along with Jeff W. Byrd, Sarah L. Thompson, Ameni Rozsa, and Brad Van Arragon. Yellowjackets is produced for Paramount+ with Showtime by Lionsgate Television and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution (outside of Paramount+ markets).

