Yellowstone Actor Skipping SAG Awards: "I Will Not Get Vaccinated"

When the winners of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards are announced on February 27, Yellowstone actor Forrie J. Smith (Lloyd Pierce) will be there with his castmates and creative team members Kelsey Asbille, Wes Bentley, Ryan Bingham, Gil Birmingham, Ian Bohen, Eden Brolin, Kevin Costner, Hugh Dillon, Luke Grimes, Hassie Harrison, Cole Hauser, Jennifer Landon, Finn Little, Brecken Merrill, Will Patton, Piper Perabo, Kelly Reilly, Denim Richards, Taylor Sheridan, and Jefferson White to see if the ensemble walked away with the gold… but only in spirit (and maybe via video). The actor took to Instagram to announce that he would not be attending the awards ceremony due to its rules requiring all attendees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

"I want to apologize to y'all for not being at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. I mean no offense to anyone. I'm not vaccinated, and it's a requirement to be vaccinated," Smith said in the clip (which you can check out below). "I'm not vaccinated, I will not get vaccinated," Smith continued. "I haven't been vaccinated since I was a little kid. I don't vaccinate my dogs, I don't vaccinate my horses. I've never had a flu shot. I never will. I believe they compromise your immunities… It's just my beliefs. I just don't believe in that stuff." Sheridan's series is getting some awards season love from SAG, nominating it for the first time in four seasons for "Best Ensemble- Television Drama" consideration (in a field that includes Succession, Squid Game, The Morning Show, and The Handmaid's Tale).

Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America's first national park. Sheridan, Linson, and Costner executive produce, alongside Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, and Stephen Kay. And while it wouldn't take longer than a 10-second Google search to see just how impressive of a four-season run the Paramount Network series has had so far. Looking at the fourth season, the premiere episode garnered over 14 million total viewers, with the finale delivering over 15 million total viewers.