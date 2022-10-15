Yellowstone Season 5 Teaser: John Dutton Laments the Sacrifices Made

In less than a month, Taylor Sheridan (Wind River, Hell or High Water, Sicario) & John Linson's Yellowstone returns to Paramount Network for its fifth season. And when it does, the Duttons are going to find themselves in the modern version of the "wild west"… politics. With John Dutton (Kevin Costner) having been sworn in as the Governor of Montana, the family's power has grown considerable… as has the target on their backs, with new and familiar enemies taking aim.

In the following teaser, John shares the guilt he feels over what's become of the family and the sacrifices that they made. But for the Duttons to have a chance to grow their legacy, more sacrifices will be required:

Here's a Look at Paramount+'s Yellowstone Season 5

Paramount+'s Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries. With the hit series set to return with two new episodes on Sunday, November 13, here's a look at the official Season 5 trailer for Paramount Network's Yellowstone:

To get viewers ready for the big game-changer, the network began releasing "Best of…" compilation videos to offer some backstory on the series so far. The following highlights John & Rip's (Cole Hauser) relationship, an interesting one since Rip is John's ranch foreman, assistant & enforcer… and after the fourth season, his son-in-law now that he's married to Beth (Kelly Reilly). Here's a look at some of their best moments over the past four seasons:

From Academy Award nominee Sheridan, season five features a critically-acclaimed ensemble cast including Oscar-winner Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham & Gil Birmingham, with Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon, and Kathryn Kelly upped to series regulars. The upcoming season will also feature the return of Josh Lucas as young John Dutton alongside Jacki Weaver, Kylie Rogers, and Kyle Red Silverstein, with Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay, and Dawn Olivieri joining the star-studded cast. Yellowstone is co-created by Sheridan and Linson. Executive producers include Linson, Sheridan, Costner, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, and Stephen Kay. MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios produce.