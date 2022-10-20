Yellowstone Season 5, Tulsa King Previews Set for AMC Theaters

With a little more than three weeks to go until Taylor Sheridan's Kevin Costner-starring Yellowstone returns for its fifth season and the Sylvester Stallone-starring Tulsa King makes its debut, Paramount+, Paramount Network & AMC Theaters are teaming up to give fans a chance to preview both openers on the big screen before they hit the small screen. On Saturday, October 29, in over 100 AMC theaters across the country, viewers can treat themselves to early screenings of both shows, with tickets officially on sale ($15 each) starting today over at the AMC Theaters website. And for all of you cosplayers out there, fans who attend dressed as their favorite Yellowstone character get a chance to enter an online costume contest to win a merchandise pack from the show. In addition, attendees will also get access to product giveaways, codes for discounts on show merchandise, and a one-month free trial code for Paramount+.

Paramount Network's Yellowstone will kick off its fifth season with two episodes on November 13th. Following its two-episode premiere on November 13th on Paramount+, new episodes of Tulsa King are set to drop weekly on Sundays exclusively on the streaming service. Paramount Network will also host a special linear airing of the first two episodes on Sunday, Nov. 20th, immediately following a new episode of Yellowstone Season 5. Now here's a look at the most recent trailer for both series:

From Academy Award nominee Sheridan, season five features a critically-acclaimed ensemble cast including Oscar-winner Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham & Gil Birmingham, with Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon, and Kathryn Kelly upped to series regulars. The upcoming season will also feature the return of Josh Lucas as young John Dutton alongside Jacki Weaver, Kylie Rogers, and Kyle Red Silverstein, with Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay, and Dawn Olivieri joining the star-studded cast. Yellowstone is co-created by Sheridan and John Linson. Executive producers include Linson, Sheridan, Costner, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, and Stephen Kay. MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios produce.

Paramount+'s Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a "crew" from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that, to him, might as well be another planet. Andrea Savage (I'm Sorry), Martin Starr (Silicon Valley), Max Casella (The Tender Bar), Dana Delany (Body of Proof), Domenick Lombardozzi (The Irishman), Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire), Jay Will (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and A.C. Peterson (Superman & Lois) also star, along with Garrett Hedlund (The United States vs. Billie Holiday). The series will be executive produced by Sheridan, Terence Winter, Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, and Allen Coulter; Braden Aftergood is also set to executive produce the project.