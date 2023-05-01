Yellowstone Star Kelly Reilly Explains PaleyFest LA Absence Responding to a question on Instagram, Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly explained why they weren't able to make the PaleyFest LA panel in April.

If you're a fan of Paramount Network's Yellowstone, then we're pretty sure you're well aware of the drama reportedly going on between series co-creator & showrunner Taylor Sheridan and series star & Golden Globe winner Kevin Costner (more on that below). Well, it appeared to go public back on April 1st when Costner, Sheridan, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, Wes Betley, Gil Birmingham, Jacki Weaver, and executive producer David Glasser (along with possible "additional guests") were supposed to attend the series' PaleyFest LA panel. But shortly before the red carpet was set to begin, attendees were notified that the line-up would now consist of Keith Cox, President, Development & Production of Paramount Network, as well as Mo Brings Plenty, Dawn Olivieri, Josh Lucas, and Wendy Moniz. Needless to say, the rumblings started to get loud once the announcement was made (with an update that included the filming on the second half of Season 5 hadn't started and that a start date hadn't been communicated, not helping matters) that things behind the scene were getting heated. Now, we're getting an update from Reilly explaining why she wasn't able to attend – and for her, it was all about scheduling and working on another project.

Asked in the comments section of an Instagram post why she didn't attend the event, Reilly explained that she was in the UK at the time filming and that she had notified those putting the event together back in January that the date wouldn't work. Here's a look at a screencap of Reilly's response. Here's hoping we get news on a Yellowstone filming start date sooner rather than later…

Yellowstone: That Taylor Sheridan/Kevin Costner Report & More

In the Deadline Hollywood report from earlier this month, sources claimed that series star Costner's reportedly ever-decreasing filming schedule and disagreements over it were a major factor in the reported split between Sheridan and the actor. According to DH, Costner "had originally limited himself to 65 days of shooting" on the popular series and wanted "to shoot for 50 days for the first part of the current season [Season 5]." But for episodes that remain in the current fifth season, it's reported that Costner was only looking to spend "a week shooting." The report alleges that Costner's shooting schedule "has been a source of frustration for Sheridan" and that it has resulted in "morale problems" among the cast. In the Puck reporting, representatives & sources on Costner's behalf pushed back on those accusations, saying that the actor more than met what was required of him.

Continuing on, the DH report also claimed that the decision to move on with a new show was made after Paramount Network declined Costner's most recent proposal. It's still unclear who, if anyone, from the original series would join the new chapter of the popular franchise if it materializes. In addition, it is still unclear if the series will be set on the on-screen family's Montana ranch or a new location. The new series would begin its run on the cable channel Paramount Network and then stream exclusively on Paramount+. For its part, a Paramount Network spokesperson issued the following response at the time: "We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone, and we hope that's the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we'd love to partner."

Shortly after, a legal representative for Costner pushed back on the claims being leveled against the actor in a statement to Puck. "The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of 'Yellowstone' is an absolute lie," said attorney Marty Singer in their statement. "It's ridiculous—and anyone suggesting it shouldn't be believed for one second. As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success." A rep for Paramount responded to Singer's comments: "As we previously stated, Kevin [Costner] has been a key component of the success of our 'Yellowstone' series, and we hope that continues from here on out."