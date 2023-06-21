Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: paramount, preview, taylor sheridan, yellowstone

Yellowstone: Taylor Sheridan Talks McConaughey/Spinoff, More Prequels

Taylor Sheridan discussed the future of Yellowstone, his conversation with Matthew McConaughey, and more prequels in development.

Earlier today, we took a look at what Taylor Sheridan had to say regarding the controversy surrounding series star Kevin Costner and the fifth & final season of Paramount Network's Yellowstone. But for this go-around, Sheridan is looking to the future of the franchise – specifically, the "new chapter" in the Yellowstone saga set for Paramount+ that Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey is "in late-stage negotiations" to join. "He [McConaughey] seems like a natural fit. We had a few conversations over the years and spitballed a few ideas. Then he started watching 'Yellowstone' and responded to it. He was like, 'I want to do that.' And by 'that,' he meant diving into a raw world clashing up against the modern world. And then I said, 'Buddy, that we can do,'" Sheridan shared regarding his past talks with the actor. Though Sheridan has only "the broadest strokes" of the spinoff mapped out, details are scarce – though the series will have "Yellowstone" in the title and looks to be leaning on a new cast and a new location. "My idea of a spinoff is the same as my idea of a prequel — read into that what you will," Sheridan shared. "There are lots of places where a way of life that existed for 150 years is slamming against a new way of life, but the challenges are completely different. There are a lot of places you can tell this story."

Yet another Yellowstone-verse title, Sheridan's previously announced Four Sixes series, is on hold given his newly acquired front-row seat to the sensitivities involved with the property. "That, for a number of reasons, needs a unique level of special care because this is a real place with real families working here," he says. "You have to respect the lineage. I've told [the studio] to be patient."

But even with the "Four Sixes series on hold for now ("That, for a number of reasons, needs a unique level of special care because this is a real place with real families working here. You have to respect the lineage. I've told [the studio] to be patient"), Sheridan shared during his interview that more prequels are on the way – and they're not going to be cheap. "[The prequels are] time capsules of life in Montana as a microcosm of the world as a whole. They're big spectacles, and the more that you move into the modern era, the bigger that spectacle becomes," Sheridan offered. "I know these are huge bets Paramount makes on me every time. I'm asking them to give me 'Game of Thrones' season six money for what is essentially a pilot every year, and that's a big ask. As long as I do my job well, and people don't bore of the genre, I think there will be enough for many more [prequels] — three or four. Chris McCarthy trusts me because I haven't been wrong yet."

