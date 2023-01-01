Yellowstone Teaser Confirms Season 5 Returns This Summer; More Details

So that happened. I think, at this point, no one can accuse Paramount Network, Taylor Sheridan (Wind River, Hell or High Water, Sicario) & John Linson's Yellowstone of not knowing how to pull off a midseason cliffhanger. Clearly, it's way too early for us to be diving into spoilers. Mostly because viewers will have a few months to process it all, get the dumpster fires of random speculation raging, and rewatch episodes for the answers that they need. That's because we have a teaser below to pass along, confirming that the fifth season will be back this summer. But that doesn't mean viewers are going to be left wanting from now until then. To make sure you're keeping up on what's going on in the "Yellowverse" universe, make sure to keep track of hashtag #YellowstoneTV (while #BunkhouseBoys, #LetsGoToWork, #TeamRip, and #JohnDutton also couldn't hurt). Then, head on over to the show's Instagram account, Twitter account, Facebook account, TikTok account, and YouTube channel. And if you're looking for a deeper dive into the show's universe, you can always check out the official Yellowstone podcast (here).

Here's a look at the teaser for the Paramount Network series' return this summer, along with a reminder of all of the ways you can keep connected with Yellowstone:

Paramount+'s Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries.

From Academy Award nominee Sheridan, season five features a critically-acclaimed ensemble cast including Oscar-winner Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham & Gil Birmingham, with Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon, and Kathryn Kelly upped to series regulars. The upcoming season will also feature the return of Josh Lucas as young John Dutton alongside Jacki Weaver, Kylie Rogers, and Kyle Red Silverstein, with Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay, and Dawn Olivieri joining the star-studded cast. Yellowstone is co-created by Sheridan and John Linson. Executive producers include Linson, Sheridan, Costner, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, and Stephen Kay. MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios produce.