You Have Questions, Gillian Anderson Has Answers: The X-Files & More

Gillian Anderson is at the point in her career when she can talk about whatever she wants, including The X-Files, The Crown, Sex Education, and fashion, whenever anyone cares to ask her. So when Wired runs one of those videos when an actor or creator answers the most Googled questions about them, it's only fair that Anderson gets to go to town and maybe tell everyone waaaaaay more than we ever expected.

She's Much More than Just "The X-Files"…

Of course everyone still googles her about The X-Files, but also her former co-star David Duchovny and her other projects. Anderson has the ability to speak in an American accent when she's in the US or on American media and effortlessly code-switching to a North London accent without fakery because she lived in London as a teenager and now lives there with her kids. It seems starring on Netflix's Sex Education as the hero's way too candid sex therapist mother has also rubbed off on her because she can now use appearing on that series to talk candidly about sexuality and be an advocate for women's sexual health. Here, she uses the fact that someone googled her about it to talk about the upcoming book she's edited about women's sexual fantasies.

Just watch the video and you'll see she knows exactly what she's doing. Her tongue is firmly in her cheek as she talks about the dress full of vaginas she wore recently on a red carpet event in London like it was – and should be – the most normal thing in the world. Anderson gets to talk about the time she played Margaret Thatcher on The Crown and talk about Thatcher's background with some admiration and awe. And people still ask her about her time on The X-Files with Duchovny and why she left. Fun fact: she was only 24 when she auditioned for The X-Files, but lied that she was 27 because she was afraid the producers would think she was too young to play Agent Scully, who was also a doctor and no 24-year-old gets to be a doctor yet. Anderson is one of those people who get more fun as they get older, with fewer F's to give about what they should or shouldn't talk about, even being okay with hearing about The X-Files all the time.

