You Season 5: Madeline Brewer Joins Cast, Causes "Nostalgia" in Joe?

Madeline Brewer joins Netflix's Penn Badgley-starring series You Season 5 in a role that "stokes" in Joe "a nostalgia for his former self."

It seems only fitting that the five-season run of Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti's Penn Badgley-starring Netflix series You would find Joe Goldberg (Badgley) ending where his story began – in New York City. But with the end finally near for Joe, we're learning who will be joining him for his final run. Earlier today, the streamer announced that Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid's Tale, Orange is the New Black) had joined the cast in the role of Bronte. An enigmatic and free-spirited playwright who comes to work for him at his bookstore, Bronte & Joe connect over literature and loss. But in doing so, she stokes in him a nostalgia for his former self – causing him to question everything his life has become. Another change heading into the final season sees Gamble stepping down as showrunner to focus on other projects. Executive producers Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo will take over as showrunners, with Gamble remaining as an executive producer.

Here's a look back at the mini-teaser that was released last year, with Badgley appearing to tease what's to come with the streaming series' fifth & final season:

"We intend to bring her [Gamble] every idea we can from our company for years to come," shared Berlanti Prods.' Berlanti and Sarah Schechter in a statement. "Ever since our friends at Alloy shared Caroline Kepnes' fantastic book, we have always conceived it as a five-season journey. We are excited to continue our relationship with Mike and Justin as they take over the reins as co-showrunners and prepare to bring Joe Goldberg home." Gamble added, "Making the show alongside our writers, producers, directors, cast, and crew has been an honor and ridiculously fun. And I feel lucky to have worked with an artist as gifted and thoughtful as Penn Badgley. I'm proud of what we've all accomplished and feel privileged to pass the torch. I'm excited to watch and support the 'You' team as they bring Joe Goldberg's journey to its delightfully twisted conclusion."

Developed by Gamble & Berlanti and based on the books You and Hidden Bodies by Caroline Kepnes, the fourth season was produced by Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television. Berlanti, Gamble, Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, David Madden, Gina Girolamo, John Scott, Neil Reynolds, Michael Foley, and Justin Lo also serve as executive producers.

