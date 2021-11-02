Young Justice Showrunners Reddit AMA Today; Talk Gar & Mental Health

After one helluva' superkick to the feels at the end of Episode 4 "Involuntary," it's pretty safe to say that viewers of HBO Max's Young Justice: Phantoms have some questions for showrunners Greg Weisman and Brandon Vietti– one that moment as well as quite a few more that went down over the first four episodes. Thankfully, they'll have a chance to ask them when the duo takes part in a Reddit AMA over at r/YoungJustice this afternoon at 2:30 pm PT / 5:30 pm EST. And to give you a sense of the kind of open & honest responses you can expect, DC Comics posted an interview with the two covering the series so far. One of the issues discussed was Weisman and Vietti's decision to revisit Gar's mental health and why it was so important for both the character and the animated series.

"I was on a convention panel once, and an Iraqi vet talked about his post-traumatic stress and wished that his favorite shows dealt with this topic more. I felt like a cloud was lifting. Of course, Young Justice should deal with these issues. And given his history, Beast Boy seemed like the character to focus on," Weisman explained. "We never wanted Young Justice to feel like a cartoon where bad things happen, but problems are solved in thirty minutes and forgotten by the next episode. High-stakes superhero lifestyles must have an impact on mental health at some point. So, we wrote therapy scenes into our series as early as season one in order to add realistic consequences to dramatic events. But again, writing is a learning process and we eventually realized we needed help from professionals to make sure we depicted mental health issues properly. Dr. Janina Scarlett has been huge source of guidance and inspiration on that front," Vietti added.

Now here's a look back at the first four minutes of HBO Max's Young Justice: Phantoms:

