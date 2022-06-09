Young Justice: Vietti Thanks YJ Family; Weisman Updates S05: "No News"

It's hard to believe but after eight months and 26 episodes, Greg Weisman and Brandon Vietti's Young Justice "Phantoms" wrapped up its season today with S04E26 "Death and Rebirth" (directed by Vinton Heuck and written by Weisman). And just so we get this out of the way right from the start? We're not getting anywhere near spoilers so no worries. What we will say is that the duo definitely knows how to multitask a season finale so that it gives the viewer both closure as well as some fascinating future storyline threads (which is a fancy way of us saying that the post-credits scene was pretty sweet). And don't forget that the "Phantoms" adventures will be continuing on June 26th when Young Justice: Targets debuts. Written by Weisman with art by storyboard artist Christopher Jones, here's the overview for the six-issue, digital-first comic book limited series: "Queen Perdita has been kidnapped! Mysterious armored assailants have snatched the Vlatavan royal out from beneath Bowhunter Security, leaving Green Arrow and Black Canary poisoned and comatose in the process! Now a rallying cry echoes around the globe, and across super-teams, to band together and rescue Perdita!" In addition, each issue will also have a backup story detailing a previously-unseen YJ adventure from a previous season.

Now here's a look at Vietti thanking everyone for their support while putting it out into the "Karma-sphere" that they hope the YJ team gets a chance to "do it again" for a fifth season before sharing his "yearbook" message:

And here's a better look at what Vietti shared:

And here's a look at Weisman offering a quick update on Season 5… in that there isn't any update (one way or another, "good or bad") on if HBO Max is moving forward on a new season or not. But for now? #KeepBingingYJ, and make sure to get a copy (or 12) of Young Justice: Targets…