Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Has a Quick Message for You

With Spider-Man returning to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Marvel Television's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man had a message.

With the animated series set to hit Disney+ screens on January 29th, Marvel Animation and Jeff Trammell's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man got a little love this morning, courtesy of the 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. In a teaser promo honoring the return of The Amazing Spider-Man balloon to the iconic event (its last run was in 2014), you'll see at the end that a certain animated wall-crawler has something he needs to say before time runs short…

Disney+ and Marvel Animation's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is an animated series that follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character's early comic book roots. Hudson Thames, Colman Domingo, Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy, and Charlie Cox (now, isn't that an interesting name) make up the animated series' voice cast. Now, here's a look at the mini-teaser that was released earlier today:

Swinging in from the #MacysParade! See Spider-Man return to the parade for the first time since 2014 and check him out next year in Marvel Animation's all new series #YourFriendlyNeighborhoodSpiderMan, premiering January 29 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ZbI8HU6d2E — Spider-Man (@SpiderMan) November 28, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Produced by Marvel Animation, Disney+'s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man sees Jeff Trammell as head writer and Mel Zwyer as supervising director. Trammell, Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt serve as executive producers.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man: D23 Details

Trammell shared how much he loves the character of Peter Parker and the world he lives in and appreciated the opportunity to dig into who Peter is and how that factors into the kind of Spider-Man he becomes later on. Domingo sees Osborn as the "ultimate villain" type and respects the opportunity to follow in Willem Dafoe's footsteps. He appreciates the opportunity to explore the idea of how someone can find themselves turning over to the dark side for the sake of some supposed greater good. Trammell noted an important difference between the animated series and the live-action MCU, with his Peter finding a mentor in Osborn – a man with maybe not the greatest intentions in mind.

We were treated to some additional scenes – with one showing how Peter gets bit that turns into a look at the opening title credits (with a great opening song that old-school animated Spider-Man fans will appreciate) and another showing some interaction between Peter and Osborn while the former is stopping a crime. Oh, and did we mention Doctor Strange showing up to take on a symbiote? As for the visual style, expect a beautiful homage to 60's animation in all of the best ways possible.

