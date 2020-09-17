Your Honor: Showtime, Bryan Cranston Legal Thriller Trailer Released

With the upcoming limited legal thriller set to premiere on the cable network this December, Showtime released the official trailer for the Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad)-starring Your Honor. Written by Peter Moffat (The Night Of) and stemming from executive producers Robert and Michelle King (The Good Fight), Cranston, and Moffat, the ten-episode series rips through all strata of New Orleans society as Cranston's Judge Michael Desiato discovers his son Adam was involved in a hit-and-run- or what appears to be a hit-and-run. What follows is a high-stakes game of lies, deceit, and impossible choices, as a father tests his own limits of just how far he will go – and the things he will do- to save his child.

Here's a look at the first official trailer for Your Honor, premiering this December on Showtime:

Showtime's Your Honor also stars Hunter Doohan (Truth Be Told) as Cranston's son Adam, a high school senior who is involved in the hit-and-run accident. Margo Martindale (The Americans) recurs as Senator Elizabeth Guthrie, the mother of the deceased wife of Desiato. Michael Stuhlbarg portrays crime boss Jimmy Baxter, while Sofia Black D'Elia, Carmen Ejogo, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Hope Davis also star. Amy Landecker, Lilli Kay, Tony Curran, Keith Machekanyanga, Lamar Johnson, and Benjamin Flores, Jr. are also featured.

The upcoming limited series is an adaptation of the Israeli series Kvodo, created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach, produced by Ram Landes, and airing within the country on Yes TV. Moffat serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer on several episodes (including the pilot). CBS TV Studios will produce in association with Robert and Michelle King's King Size Productions. Liz Glotzer (The Good Fight), Alon Aranya and Rob Golenberg (Hostages) of Scripted World, and James Degus will also executive produce. Edward Berger (Patrick Melrose) directs the first three episodes, with the series expected to premiere soon.