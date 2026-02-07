Posted in: NFL, Sports, Super Bowl, TV, YouTube | Tagged: super bowl, youtube

YouTube Super Bowl LX Flag Football Game: Here's Your Viewing Guide

Team J Balvin takes on Team Druski TONIGHT! Here's our preview/viewing guide for YouTube and the NFL's Super Bowl LX Flag Football Game.

Before the New England Patriots take on the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX on Sunday, we've got Team J Balvin taking on Team Druski during YouTube and the NFL's Super Bowl LX Flag Football Game. We're talking a flag football game made up of big-time celebrities, social media influencers, and NFL stars – and we've got a look at everything you need to know to check it out. We're talking when and where to check in, who's calling the shots on and off the field, and much more:

When & Where Can I Check Out YouTube and the NFL's Super Bowl LX Flag Football Game?

Streaming live from the Super Bowl Experience at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, the festivities are set to kick off at 7:00 pm PT / 10:00 pm.

Tonight's game streams live exclusively on the Official NFL YouTube Channel, or check out creator-led simulcasts on the channels of Deestroying, Jesser, and Pierson Wodzynski.

Who's Announcing/Reporting During Tonight's Game? Kay Adams will serve as pregame and halftime host with play-by-play action announced by former NFL wide receiver Andrew Hawkins.

Who are the Team Captains, Quarterbacks & Coach for Tonight's Game? Team captains global superstar J Balvin and YouTube creator & comedian Druski are joined by legendary QBs Cam Newton and Michael Vick, with coaching by Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders.

Who's Taking the Field During Tonight's Game? Viewers can expect to see Benson Boone, Deestroying, Jesser, Pierson Wodzynski, Kane Brown, Ross Smith, Diana Flores, Ashlea Klam, and more.

What Did the Team Captains Have to Say?

Balvin: "Being a part of a huge flag game like this during Super Bowl week is going to be awesome. I'm ready to lead my team, bring the vibes and put on a fun show that fans will remember." Druski: "I'm hyped for the NFL flag football game during Super Bowl weekend. I won MVP of my middle school church flag league for the most pass breakups in a single game, so I expect to bring a similar amount of intensity to the field on February 7th."

The game will mark the third flag football game hosted by YouTube and the NFL, with previous showdowns held in London and at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans. Last year, YouTube and the NFL delivered a record-setting 6 million live views on the NFL's YouTube channel during the matchup between Team Kai vs Team Speed at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans. The NFL and YouTube have been longtime partners, with three seasons of NFL Sunday Ticket, flag football games on YouTube extended to include the next two Super Bowls, and international games.

