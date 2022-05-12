Heartstopper: Brilliantly Important LGBTQ+ Netflix Series A Must Watch

Netflix's series Heartstopper premiered on April 22nd with a fan base already behind it that came from those who had been reading the graphic novel of the same title from which it was adapted. The graphic novels, with the fourth volume out now, are written by Alice Oseman with illustrations from her that closely connect to moments in the series itself (which I'll mention more about those shortly). Warning, spoilers may be ahead for those who haven't finished the season.

Heartstopper is a series that includes some brilliant acting from its cast, including Kit Connor, Joe Locke, William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Olivia Coleman, Rhea Norwood, Tobie Donovan, and Fisayo Akinade. I say brilliant acting because I swear I hear so many talks about actors who are younger and they use the age alongside the quality of their work in weird ways, but this acting is up there alongside some of the best I've seen in the last couple of years. They are portraying the complexities of navigating sexuality and the potential for closeted relationships with expert levels of emotional control and exquisite cadence. Heartstopper has many funny and honest moments that reflect not only being a teenager but the diverse intersections of queer life from a young age.

"Boy meets boy. Boys become friends. Boys fall in love. When gentle Charlie and rugby-loving Nick meet at secondary school, they quickly discover that their unlikely friendship is blossoming into an unexpected romance. Charlie, Nick and their circle of friends must navigate the ever-relatable journey of self discovery and acceptance, supporting each other as they learn to find their most authentic selves."

Yesterday was one year since we shot the photo booth scene! I actually wasn't expecting this scene to be a fan favourite, but I'm very happy that it is 📸 We thought you'd like to see the photos as well as some of the outtakes! #Heartstopper pic.twitter.com/i2m6MI8xqR — Alice Oseman Updates (@AliceOseman) May 5, 2022 Show Full Tweet

It's no secret that Tara and Elle have stolen the hearts of millions of #Heartstopper fans around the globe. 🍂💖 In this That Part, Heartstopper BFFs @yazdemand & @itzz_cori walk us through how they became these iconic characters, the importance of letting love in, and more. pic.twitter.com/kLANQSFbyE — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) May 10, 2022 Show Full Tweet

The pacing within this first (and hopefully not only) season of Heartstopper is fantastic. There isn't unnecessary drama that only seeks to heighten some off and false narrative about LGBTQ+ experiences, because when tough topics are brought up they are done with such a huge amount of care and respect. Nothing was amped up that didn't need to be. Reflections of a digital and physical world for these characters were expertly displayed. I laughed at times when characters would backtrack from sending a text and re-writing it before almost not sending it at all. Love has a lot of power, especially when you're younger, so when this series didn't dismiss that I was impressed.

The natural way the series brings in exposition is so important, especially when it comes to queer stories. Trans, gay, lesbian, bisexual, and more experiences/backgrounds were not focused on their sexuality or gender identity. Instead, it wasn't addressed and was given the respect of not focusing on things solely for incorrect and harmful reasons. Heartstopper continued to include Oseman in many ways in this series, particularly when it came to bringing over the illustrative aspects, mixing live-action with comics. The flowers, stars, swirls of colors, and more added so much emotional depth to the moments they were in.

The attention to detail in this series, from the art room in the school (which I wish I had) and the butterfly motifs, brings such impact to a story that deserves it. Heartstopper also has an excellent soundtrack with some perfect songs that match the moments and scenes they're included in. I found myself watching the series with my partner, who is non-binary and I am bisexual as well as genderqueer, at a time when the series seemed to be everywhere. Seeing Nick come out to his mom as bisexual was so impactful and something I wish I had when I was younger, but the fact an audience younger than me or even one closer to my age is able to see this example, I am profoundly happy about that. Overall Heartstopper is so incredibly important and has such an insane amount of unbridled joy that deserves multiple seasons' worth of exploration.