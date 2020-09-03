Zack Snyder Film Army of the Dead Gets Netflix Anime Prequel Series

It's safe to say that Zack Snyder has been having a pretty solid summer professionally. First came the news that his cut of 2017's Justice League would be seeing the light of day via a limited series on HBO Max. Now, he's getting a boost of confidence from Netflix for his upcoming horror-action-comedy feature Army of the Dead. Though the film isn't set to premiere until 2021, the streaming service has ordered an anime series set in the film's universe. Set in a zombie-infested Las Vegas after the world's apparently gone to crap, a team of mercenaries looks to pull off the level of a heist that might even make Rick Sanchez do a slight nod with pride. Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Huma Qureshi, Omari Hardwick, Tig Notaro, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Matthias Schweighöfer, Raúl Castillo, Nora Arnezeder, and Samantha Win are set to star.

This helps with the set-up for anime series Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, which traces the origin story of Scott (Bautista) and his rescue crew during the initial fall of Las Vegas as they're confronted with the source of the zombie outbreak. Snyder is set to direct two episodes, with Bautista, de la Reguera, Notaro, Hardwick, and Purnell reprising their roles from the film. Jay Oliva (Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Thor: Ragnarok) will serve as showrunner, with Snyder, Olivia, Deborah Snyder, Wesley Coller, and Shay Hatten will executive produce.

"I'm incredibly excited for the opportunity to partner with Netflix again as we expand the 'Army of the Dead' universe with both an international prequel, as well as exploring the visually dynamic world of animation," said Zack Snyder in a statement. "It's been a great collaboration and we are thrilled that Netflix sees this as big of an IP as we do."