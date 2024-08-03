Posted in: HBO, Max, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: 300, preview, zack snyder

Zack Snyder on 300 Prequel Series: "It's All Cool" with Warner Bros

Zack Snyder on how the deal for a 300 prequel series came to be and things being "all cool" between him and Warner Bros. now.

It was a news announcement that caught a lot of folks by surprise back in May. Though nothing was released in terms of plot, writer, or where it would call home, reports hit that Warner Bros. Television was in early development on a prequel series to Zack Snyder's Gerard Butler & Lena Headey– starring 2006 film 300 – with Snyder in talks to direct and serve as an executive producer on the series. In addition, it was reported that Deborah Snyder was in talks to executive produce under her and Snyder's Stone Quarry production banner – with Stone Quarry's Wesley Collier, as well as Gianni Nunnari, Mark Canton, and Bernie Goldmann, expected to join the project. Considering the stormy past relationship between Snyder and Warner Bros. (do we need to remind you of the DCEU and the "Snyderverse"?), it left a lot of folks wondering if some olive branches had been extended. Snyder addressed the topic during a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Snyder was asked if the news was a sign that he and Warner Bros. Discovery have kissed and made up – but that's not the perspective that Snyder takes on the matter. "I didn't think about it in those terms. We were excited, and they seemed excited to work on what we would all consider classic IP at this point. [Laughs] It's a fun streaming concept that I think everybody is into, but I don't think it's some kind of … I like those guys over there. It's all cool." In addition, it was reported that Deborah Snyder was in talks to executive produce under her and Snyder's Stone Quarry production banner – with Stone Quarry's Wesley Collier, as well as Gianni Nunnari, Mark Canton, and Bernie Goldmann, expected to join the project.

Zack Snyder's original film was based on Frank Miller and Lynn Varley's graphic novel of the same name and also starred Rodrigo Santoro, David Wenham, Dominic West, Vincent Regan, Tom Wisdom, and Michael Fassbender. With a reported budget of $65 million and a global box office gross of over $450 million, it's no surprise that 300 would be a potential franchise opportunity. In fact, 2014 saw the release of 300: Rise of an Empire – based on Miller's graphic novel Xerxes – that saw Headey, Santoro, and other original cast members returning, and Sullivan Stapleton tapped for the lead role of Themistocles. Though Zack Snyder would serve as a co-writer on the screenplay, he did not return to direct. While not exactly the level of global box office that the original film was, "Rise" would go on to take in more than $337 million worldwide – and that's based on a reported budget of $110 million.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!