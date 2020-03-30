Marvel Comics Assures Retailers They Have a Coronavirus Crisis Plan

Bleeding Cool pointed out that all comic book publisher had pulled their Final Order Cut-Off Listings for this week, including Marvel Comics, for titles most of which were to be shipping to comic book stores for the week of April 22nd. There is still a lot of concern for the effect of the coronavirus pandemic, as many comic book publishers have announced reduced schedule, returnability, a suspension of digital comics distribution or other measures to help retailers. Marvel Comics announced a significant increase to the retailer discount to help them get through these times, and giving Diamond more generous payment terms but with no announcement over what will happen with their print comics this week in the light of Diamond Comic Distributors no longer taking new product and many comic stores shuttered.

A note shared by Diamond Comic Distributors to comic book retailers reads "There are no Marvel items on the March 30 Final Order Cut-off (FOC) list this week. All items that were previously on that list have been rolled forward to have an FOC of April 6 for the time being. As soon as Marvel and Diamond have the proper knowledge on what the future likely holds during these trying times of a Global Pandemic, Marvel will update the FOC dates and On Sale Dates. Marvel assures you there is a larger scale plan being worked on for the upcoming shipping schedule and thanks you for your patience."

Marvel Comics has a plan. A larger-scale plan at that. But right now it looks as if Marvel will be publishing digitally as usual, like DC Comics, with both giving veiled promises and suggestions of something else. You can continue to keep up with the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the comics industry at this link.