The Rock Says "Hobbes & Shaw 2" is in Development

The Rock, or Dwayne Johnson if you will, has been going on Instagram and doing fan Q&A during the stay at home order, and he dropped a biggie on there in his latest chat. A sequel to last year's Fast and Furious Saga spin-off hit Hobbes & Shaw is in the works. That means The Rock and Jason Statham will once again grace the big screen together, and that is a good thing. Here is what he had to say about the sure to be anticipated sequel:

"We are developing now the next film, the next [Hobbs & Shaw] movie, and I'm pretty excited about it," Johnson said. "[We] just gotta figure out the creative right now, and the direction we're going to go."

As the latest film in the Fast Saga has been delayed, and realistically starts to wrap up presumably after the tenth film, another Hobbs & Shaw would be welcome by Universal. Not to mention fans, as ridiculous as the first film was, there is no denying that The Rock and Statham are an entertaining pair. Audiences responded in droves, driving the film to over $750 million worldwide. Hopefully the ball can get rolling fast (and furious…i'm sorry) and we can get a sequel into theaters quickly.